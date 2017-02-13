Maurel & Prom:Activity and sales 2016

Paris, 13 February 2017

No. 04-17

Activity and sales 2016

12-month sales 2016: €317m versus €276m, up 15%

Sharp increase in oil production in Gabon to 27,195 bopd (at 100%), up 27% on fiscal year 2015

Oil production stabilised at average 27,958 bopd (at 100%) over the last three quarters of fiscal year 2016

Gas sales in Tanzania: average 20.7 MMcf/d (M&P share) for 2016

Decline in oil prices: average sale price down 9% to US$42.7/bbl

2016 sales Q1 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2016 2016 2015 Chg.16/15 Total production sold in the period barrels of oil 1,692,349 1,886,151 1,947,980 1,911,005 7,437,485 5,836,810 +27% BTU 2,126,535 2,280,973 1,551,492 1,781,792 7,740,792 2,823,660 +174% Average sale price OIL, in US$/bbl 32.6 45.1 44.2 47.5 42.7 47.1 -9% GAS, in US$/ BTU 3.11 3.11 3.16 3.16 3.13 3.34 -6% EUR/USD exchange rate 1.10 1.13 1.12 1.08 1.11 1.11 0% SALES Oil production 55 81 81 88 305 255 20% Gabon 50 76 77 84 287 248 16% Tanzania 5 5 4 4 18 7 154% Drilling activity 3 4 3 3 12 21 -42% Consolidated sales 58 84 83 92 317 276 +15%

Group consolidated sales in fiscal year 2016 up 15% to €317 million.

This improvement reflects the 27% increase in oil production in Gabon, which averaged 27,195 bopd (at 100%) over the full fiscal year 2016, versus 21,347 bopd (at 100%) over the previous fiscal year.

Production has been 27,958 bopd since 1 April 2016. This notable increase, and its continuation, is due to the positive impact of the water injection works and processes and to the actions leaded by the operator, jointly with the users, to solve the crude evacuation issues via the securing of the output pipeline.

The average sale price over fiscal year 2016 was down 9% at US$42.7/bbl versus US$47.1/bbl in the previous fiscal year. The Rabi Light discount over Brent averaged US$2.17/bbl in 2016 versus US$3.64/bbl in 2015.

In Tanzania, gas output in fiscal year 2016 averaged 20.7 MMcf/d (M&P share), reflecting the reduced demand for gas from the State corporation TPDC (Tanzanian Petroleum Development Corporation). Gas production capacity at the Mnazi Bay permit is currently approximately 80 MMcf/d compared to an operated production of around 43 MMcf/d.

Maurel & Prom working interest production unit Q1 2016 Q2 2016 Q3 2016 Q4 2016 2016 2015 Chg.

16/15 Oil bopd 19,910 22,195 22,666 22,237 21,756 17,078 +27% Gas MMcf/d 22.8 24.5 16.5 18.9 20.7 7.6 +172% TOTAL boepd 23,717 26,279 25,413 25,392 25,202 18,367 +37%

Oil production in Q4 2016 was 22,237 bopd (M&P share) or 27,797 bopd at 100%, although output from the Ezanga field in Gabon (Maurel & Prom operator, 80%) had to be curtailed for three days due to a strike organised by the national oil workers' union (Organisation nationale des employés du pétrole / ONEP) which began on 17 October 2016. The safety of non-strikers and of the facilities was thus protected.

In Tanzania, the level of gas production depends on industrial consumption in Dar Es Salam, routed through TPDC buying from the operator (Maurel & Prom, 48.06%).



French English pieds cubes pc cf cubic feet pieds cubes par jour pc/j cfpd cubic feet per day milliers de pieds cubes kpc Mcf 1,000 cubic feet millions de pieds cubes Mpc MMcf 1,000 Mcf = million cubic feet milliards de pieds cubes Gpc Bcf billion cubic feet baril bbl bbl Barrel barils d'huile par jour b/j bopd barrels of oil per day milliers de barils kb Mboe 1,000 barrels millions de barils Mb MMbbl 1,000 Mbbl = million barrels barils équivalent pétrole bep boe barrels of oil equivalent barils équivalent pétrole par jour bep/j boepd barrels of oil equivalent per day milliers de barils équivalent pétrole kbep Mboe 1,000 barrels of oil equivalent millions de barils équivalent pétrole Mbep MMboe 1,000 Mbbl = million barrels of oil equivalent

Maurel & Prom is listed for trading on Euronext Paris

CAC® mid 60 - SBF120® - CAC® Mid & Small - CAC® All-Tradable - CAC® All-Share - CAC PME - EnterNext© PEA-PME 150

ISIN FR0000051070 / Bloomberg MAU.FP / Reuters MAUP.PA

