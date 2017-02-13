Disclosure made according to the requirements of Article 14 of the law of 2 May 2007
Regulatory News:
Ontex Group NV ("Ontex") discloses the notifications of significant shareholdings that it has received according to the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies.
On 9 February 2017, BlackRock, Inc., and its affiliated entities, notified Ontex that BlackRock, Inc. and Blackrock Investment Management (UK) Limited had, as a result of sales of shares, crossed below the threshold of 5.00% and 3.00%, respectively, of the total number of voting rights in Ontex.
According to its obligation Ontex publishes the content of the notifications that it has received.
Date of Notification: 9 February 2017
Date Threshold Crossed: 7 February 2017
Threshold Crossed: 5.00% and 3.00%
Notification by:
|BlackRock, Inc.
|55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.
|BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.
|Rembrandt Tower, 17th floor, Amstelplein, Amsterdam, Netherlands
|BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.
|BlackRock Advisors, LLC
|100 Bellevue Parkway, Wilmington, DE, 19809, U.S.A.
|BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited
|161 Bay Street, Suite 2500, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2S1, Canada
|BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG
|Max-Joseph-Straße 6, Munich, 80333, Germany
|BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited
|15/F, 16/F, 17/F Citibank Tower 17/F ICBC Tower, 3 Garden Road, Central, Hong Kong
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.
|BlackRock Fund Advisors
|400 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA, 94105, U.S.A.
|BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
|400 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA, 94105, U.S.A.
|BlackRock International Limited
|Exchange Place One, 1 Semple Street, Edinburgh, EH3 8BL, U.K.
|BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
|Level 37, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney NSW 2000 Australia
|BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
|12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.
|BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
|1 University Square Drive, Princeton, NJ, 8540, U.S.A.
|BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
|1-8-3 Marunouchi Chiyoda-ku, Trust Tower Main, Tokyo, 100-8217, Japan
Denominator on the date of notification: 74,861,108 shares
Voting rights and assimilated financial instruments:
|(A) Voting rights
|Previous Notification
|After the transaction
|# voting rights
|# voting rights
|% of voting rights
| Holders of
voting rights
| Linked to
securities
| Not linked
to securities
| Linked to
securities
| Not linked
to securities
|BlackRock, Inc.
|0
|0
|0.00%
|BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.
|9,403
|9,403
|0.01%
|BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|80,392
|72,339
|0.10%
|BlackRock Advisors, LLC
|154,098
|173,027
|0.23%
|BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited
|4,317
|4,168
|0.01%
|BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG
|123,177
|124,117
|0.17%
|BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited
|0
|361
|0.00%
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|0
|2,128
|0.00%
|BlackRock Fund Advisors
|365,272
|394,230
|0.53%
|BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
|285,516
|367,652
|0.49%
|BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
|25,684
|29,948
|0.04%
|BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
|2,198,649
|1,731,928
|2.31%
|BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
|62,273
|68,303
|0.09%
|BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
|0
|55
|0.00%
|Subtotal
|3,308,781
|2,977,659
|3.98%
|Total
|2,977,659
|0
|3.98%
|0.00%
|(B) Equivalent financial instruments
|Previous Notification
|After the transaction
| Holders of equivalent
financial instruments
|# voting rights
| Type of
financial
instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise period or date
|# of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
|% of voting rights
|Settlement
|BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|0.23%
|Securities Lent
|198,896
|0.27%
|physical
|BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
|0.14%
|Securities Lent
|56,675
|0.08%
|physical
|BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
|0.51%
|Securities Lent
|360,634
|0.48%
|physical
|BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
|0.00%
|Contract for Difference
|10,449
|0.01%
|cash
|BlackRock International Limited
|0.01%
|Contract for Difference
|309
|0.00%
|cash
|BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
|0.11%
|Contract for Difference
|4,373
|0.01%
|cash
|TOTAL
|1.00%
|631,336
|0.84%
|# of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|TOTAL (A B)
|3,608,995
|4.82%
Chain of controlled entities through which the shareholding is effectively owned:
The full chain of control is available at this link.
Notifications of significant shareholdings to be made according to the Law of 2 May 2007 should be sent to: investorrelations@ontexglobal.com
This notification will be posted on: http://www.ontexglobal.com/press-room
