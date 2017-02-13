Disclosure made according to the requirements of Article 14 of the law of 2 May 2007

Ontex Group NV ("Ontex") discloses the notifications of significant shareholdings that it has received according to the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies.

On 9 February 2017, BlackRock, Inc., and its affiliated entities, notified Ontex that BlackRock, Inc. and Blackrock Investment Management (UK) Limited had, as a result of sales of shares, crossed below the threshold of 5.00% and 3.00%, respectively, of the total number of voting rights in Ontex.

According to its obligation Ontex publishes the content of the notifications that it has received.

Date of Notification: 9 February 2017

Date Threshold Crossed: 7 February 2017

Threshold Crossed: 5.00% and 3.00%

Notification by:

BlackRock, Inc. 55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A. BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. Rembrandt Tower, 17th floor, Amstelplein, Amsterdam, Netherlands BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K. BlackRock Advisors, LLC 100 Bellevue Parkway, Wilmington, DE, 19809, U.S.A. BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited 161 Bay Street, Suite 2500, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2S1, Canada BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG Max-Joseph-Straße 6, Munich, 80333, Germany BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited 15/F, 16/F, 17/F Citibank Tower 17/F ICBC Tower, 3 Garden Road, Central, Hong Kong BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. 55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A. BlackRock Fund Advisors 400 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA, 94105, U.S.A. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association 400 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA, 94105, U.S.A. BlackRock International Limited Exchange Place One, 1 Semple Street, Edinburgh, EH3 8BL, U.K. BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited Level 37, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney NSW 2000 Australia BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K. BlackRock Investment Management, LLC 1 University Square Drive, Princeton, NJ, 8540, U.S.A. BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. 1-8-3 Marunouchi Chiyoda-ku, Trust Tower Main, Tokyo, 100-8217, Japan

Denominator on the date of notification: 74,861,108 shares

Voting rights and assimilated financial instruments:

(A) Voting rights Previous Notification After the transaction # voting rights # voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to securities Linked to securities Not linked to securities BlackRock, Inc. 0 0 0.00% BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. 9,403 9,403 0.01% BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited 80,392 72,339 0.10% BlackRock Advisors, LLC 154,098 173,027 0.23% BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited 4,317 4,168 0.01% BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG 123,177 124,117 0.17% BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited 0 361 0.00% BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. 0 2,128 0.00% BlackRock Fund Advisors 365,272 394,230 0.53% BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association 285,516 367,652 0.49% BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited 25,684 29,948 0.04% BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 2,198,649 1,731,928 2.31% BlackRock Investment Management, LLC 62,273 68,303 0.09% BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. 0 55 0.00% Subtotal 3,308,781 2,977,659 3.98% Total 2,977,659 0 3.98% 0.00%

(B) Equivalent financial instruments Previous Notification After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments # voting rights Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited 0.23% Securities Lent 198,896 0.27% physical BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association 0.14% Securities Lent 56,675 0.08% physical BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 0.51% Securities Lent 360,634 0.48% physical BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association 0.00% Contract for Difference 10,449 0.01% cash BlackRock International Limited 0.01% Contract for Difference 309 0.00% cash BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 0.11% Contract for Difference 4,373 0.01% cash TOTAL 1.00% 631,336 0.84%

# of voting rights % of voting rights TOTAL (A B) 3,608,995 4.82%

Chain of controlled entities through which the shareholding is effectively owned:

The full chain of control is available at this link.

Notifications of significant shareholdings to be made according to the Law of 2 May 2007 should be sent to: investorrelations@ontexglobal.com

This notification will be posted on: http://www.ontexglobal.com/press-room

About Ontex

Ontex is a leading producer of disposable personal hygiene products, ranging from baby diapers to products for feminine hygiene and adult incontinence. Ontex's products are distributed in more than 110 countries through Ontex brands as well as leading retailer brands. The group employs over 7,000 staff and has a presence in 23 countries. Ontex is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the BEL20® index.

Contacts:

Ontex

INVESTOR ENQUIRIES

Philip Ludwig

+32 53 333 730

investorrelations@ontexglobal.com

or

PRESS ENQUIRIES

Gaëlle Vilatte

+32 53 333 708

gaelle.vilatte@ontexglobal.com