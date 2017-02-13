Regulatory News:

Jacquet Metal Service (Paris:JCQ):

Date Total number of shares Number of voting rights

exercisable at

Shareholders' meeting 31 January 2017 24 028 438 31 511 998

A total number of 31 511 998 voting rights were attached to the 24 028 438 underlying shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including 324 412 voting rights attached to the 324 412 shares held by JACQUET METAL SERVICE SA that also cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170213005689/en/

Contacts:

Jacquet Metal Service