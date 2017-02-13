Aura Energy Limited - Correction: Exercise of Options over Ordinary Shares

This announcement has been revised to contain the correct "Number of ordinary

shares to be issued" figure of 68,642,413



9 FEBRUARY 2017

AURA ENERGY LIMITED

("Aura" or the "Company")

Exercise of Options over Ordinary Shares

Aura wishes to inform the market of the following change in the number of fully paid ordinary shares on issue of no par value:

Number of ordinary shares to be issued 68,642,413 Total number of ordinary shares on issue following the issue 788,357,787 Ordinary shares held in Treasury NIL Expected Admission date 24 February 2017

The exercise of options over ordinary shares was made by sophisticated and professional shareholders in the Company and did not involved any director of the Company.

The exercise price was 2.5 cents per option over ordinary shares.

