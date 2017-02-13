DUBLIN, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/13/17 -- The School of Imagination -- the region's only inclusion preschool based on the Early State Denver Model (ESDM), a Time Magazine Top 10 Medical Breakthrough for the treatment of autism -- is pleased to announce its new ESDM-based Parent Training. The ground-breaking program is designed to help parents integrate early intervention learning strategies and techniques for their children based on the 5 Key Parenting Principles for Bringing Out the Extraordinary in Your Child.

The ESDM-based training program is the first-ever offering of its kind and will be facilitated by Charlene Sigman, a certified ESDM therapist, speech-language pathologist and founder of the School of Imagination and Happy Talkers in partnership with Dr. Sumit Sen, a board-certified pediatrician and a Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics who has been taking care of children on the autism spectrum for over 10 years.

"Autism is treatable, but only if it is diagnosed very early," said Sumit Sen, M.D., FAAP and Autism & Child Development Specialist. "The School of Imagination is the leader in early screening and diagnosis, as well as in early intervention and really is one-of-a-kind in the nation."

The ESDM is a comprehensive early intervention program for toddlers and pre-schoolers with Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD). The program uses developmental and behavioral approaches, focusing on social learning and social-cognitive development, to increase communication, imitation, sharing, joint attention and play. Goals are based on the child's strengths and weaknesses.

The new ESDM-based training program will provide parents with groundbreaking techniques and strategies that have yielded miraculous results with countless children at the School of Imagination and Happy Talkers over the last 15 years. Through this unique, collaborative curriculum, families are invited to participate in both individual and workshop sessions over the course of a 12-week program hosted at the School of Imagination in Dublin, CA. beginning on Thursday, February 16 - May 6, 2017. For full program information, parents are encouraged to visit and register at www.ESDM.us.

About the School of Imagination

Founded in 2001, the School of Imagination and Happy Talkers in Dublin, Calif. has served thousands of families throughout Northern California with road maps to success -- from evaluation to diagnosis and implementation. The organization is committed to bringing out the extraordinary in every child by providing groundbreaking, collaborative and individualized educational, therapeutic and family support services. In addition to cutting-edge early intervention services, the program provides a full inclusion preschool. This model empowers special needs children to learn alongside their typical peers, giving them the greatest chance to become mainstreamed.

