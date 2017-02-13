SCOR: New Appointments at SCOR Global Life

Press Release

New Appointments at SCOR Global Life

SCOR Global Life announces the following promotions, with immediate effect:

Brona Magee is promoted to the newly created role of Chief Actuary at SCOR Global Life. Previously, Brona was Deputy CEO - Americas. In her new role, she is in charge of risk management, pricing, reserving & valuation for the overall division, and oversees all Irish life operational entities. Brona reports to Bruno Latourrette, Head of Actuarial & Risk. She is based in Dublin, Ireland.



Brock Robbins is promoted to Deputy CEO - Americas at SCOR Global Life. Previously, Brock was Head of US markets. In his new role, he is responsible for the technical aspects of the Americas business, including finance, pricing, risk, medical underwriting and legal. Brock reports to JC Brueckner, CEO for the Americas. He is based in Charlotte, NC.



Tammy Kapeller is promoted to Head of US Markets at SCOR Global Life. Previously, Tammy was Chief Operating Officer - Americas. In her new role, she is responsible for the development and growth of the business within the US markets, including Individual Life reinsurance, Group Life & Health and Velogica. Tammy reports to JC Brueckner. She is based in Kansas City, MO.



Sean Hartley is promoted to Chief Operating Officer- Americas at SCOR Global Life. Previously, Sean was Head of Human resources in the Americas. In his new role he is responsible for all administration and claims processing for the Americas region. Sean has a dual reporting line to JC Brueckner and to Corinne Trocellier, Chief Operating Officer at SCOR Global Life. He is based in Charlotte, NC.



Nicole Baird is promoted to Head of Human Resources - Americas at SCOR Global Life. Previously, Nicole was HR Business Partner in the Americas. In her new role she is responsible for leading the HR function in the Americas. Nicole has a dual reporting line to JC Brueckner and to SCOR's HR Director for the Americas Hub. She is based in Charlotte, NC.

Paolo De Martin, Chief Executive Officer of SCOR Global Life, comments: "With today's promotions we continue to optimally position SCOR Global Life for the execution of the "Vision in Action" strategic plan. The newly created role of Chief Actuary will ensure strong coordination across our actuarial and risk management teams as we grow and develop in new business areas. These promotions in the Americas confirm that our clients can count on a strong management team in this important region, where we have key market leadership positions."

Denis Kessler, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of SCOR, comments: "The promotions we have announced today once again demonstrate the strength, depth and diversity of our management team and our ability to retain and promote the best talent within our organization."

Biographies

Brona Magee, an Irish citizen, holds a Bachelor of Actuarial and Financial Studies degree from University College Dublin. Brona moved to Charlotte USA to take the positon of CFO - Americas at SCOR Global Life in 2013 and in 2015 was promoted to Deputy CEO - Americas. Prior to that Brona was the CFO for SCOR Global Life Reinsurance Ireland from 2011 to 2013. From 2006 to 2011 she worked for Transamerica International Reinsurance Ireland, which was acquired by SCOR in 2011. Brona is a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries in Ireland.

Brock Robbins, a Canadian citizen, holds an Actuarial Science degree from the University of Waterloo, Canada. Brock joined SCOR in 2011 with the acquisition of Transamerica Reinsurance and took the role of Chief Pricing Officer - Americas at SCOR Global Life. In 2015 Brock was promoted to EVP Head of US Markets. Brock is a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries.

Tammy Kapeller, a United States Citizen, holds a degree in Actuarial Science from the University of Nebraska and a Master's Degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City. Tammy joined SCOR Global Life in 2013 with the acquisition of Generali USA and has been Chief Operating Officer for the Americas since then. Tammy is a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries.

Sean Hartley, a United States Citizen born in South Africa, holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Economics and Finance from the University of South Carolina. Sean joined SCOR Global Life in 2014 as Vice President of Human Resources for the Americas. Prior to joining SCOR Global Life, Sean gained extensive Human Resources experience working with AEGON. Sean is a Hogan-certified, LVI and Executive Coach. Prior to this role Sean was SVP of Human Resources.

Nicole Baird, a United States citizen, holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Pfeiffer University and a Master's degree in Business Administration from East Carolina University. Nicole joined SCOR Global Life in 2013 as an HR Generalist and most recently held the position of HR Business Partner in the Americas.





