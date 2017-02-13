NEW BUFFALO, MI -- (Marketwired) -- 02/13/17 -- The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians' Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce George Thorogood & The Destroyers will perform at Four Winds New Buffalo's® Silver Creek Event Center on Friday, May 26 at 9 p.m. EST. Hotel and dinner packages are available for the night of the concert. Tickets can be purchased beginning on Friday, February 17 at 11 a.m. EST exclusively through the Ticketmaster® Web site, www.ticketmaster.com, or by calling (800) 745-3000. Ticket prices for the concert start at $25 plus applicable fees.

Hotel and dinner packages include the Hard Rock and Copper Rock options. The Hard Rock option is available for $435 and includes two concert tickets, a one night hotel stay on Friday, May 26, and a $50 gift card to Hard Rock Cafe Four Winds. The Copper Rock option is available for $535 and includes two concert tickets, a one night hotel stay on Friday, May 26, and a $150 gift card to Copper Rock Steakhouse. All hotel and dinner packages must be purchased through Ticketmaster.

With more than 40 years of touring and recording, 15 million albums sold, and 8,000 live shows, George, and his longtime band -- Jeff Simon (drums, percussion), Bill Blough (bass guitar), Jim Suhler (rhythm guitar) and Buddy Leach (saxophone) -- remain among the most relentless and relevant classic rock acts on tour today. The band has amassed a catalog of hits that includes "Who Do You Love," "I Drink Alone," "One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer," "Move It On Over," "Get A Haircut," and the anthemic, "Bad To The Bone." The band has released 16 studio albums -- including six Gold and two Platinum discs on Rounder, EMI, and Capitol -- but it's their powerhouse live performances that have made GT&D legendary.

Four Winds New Buffalo's Silver Creek Event Center is a 1,500 seat, multi-use facility that is located next to the casino floor. In addition to hosting concerts, the 17,000 sq. ft. event center can be reconfigured to host a variety of meetings, special events, conferences, and banquets. Details on concerts at Silver Creek Event Center are available at www.fourwindscasino.com/newbuffalo/entertainment.php.

About Four Winds Casinos

Four Winds® New Buffalo, located at 11111 Wilson Road in New Buffalo, Mich., Four Winds Hartford®, located at 68600 Red Arrow Highway in Hartford, Mich., and Four Winds Dowagiac®, located at 58700 M-51 South in Dowagiac, Mich., are owned by the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians. Four Winds New Buffalo offers 130,000 square feet of gaming with 2,650 slot machines, 51 table games, five restaurants, entertainment bars, retail venues, Silver Creek Event Center and a 415-room hotel, making it the premier gaming resort in the Midwest. Four Winds Hartford features more than 500 slot machines, eight table games, a 74-seat restaurant, and a 15-seat bar. Four Winds Dowagiac features over 400 slot machines, seven table games and one restaurant. Please play responsibly. You must be 21 years of age to gamble. For more information on Four Winds Casinos, please call 1-(866)-4WINDS1 (866-494-6371) or visit www.fourwindscasino.com. Additionally, be sure to like Four Winds Casinos on Facebook at www.facebook.com/fourwindscasino and follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/fourwindscasino.