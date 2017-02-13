New patent expands Onxeo's intellectual property to a large family of compounds related to AsiDNATM

Onxeo S.A. (Paris:ONXEO) (NASDAQ OMX:ONXEO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative drugs for the treatment of orphan diseases, in particular in oncology, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for a new patent (n° 15/232,844) relating to the Company's candidate AsiDNA™, a first-in-class product that prevents tumor cells from repairing their DNA.

AsiDNA™ is composed of 64 nucleotides consisting of two strands of 32 nucleotides of complementary sequence, with a particular sequence and is already protected internationally, including in the United States.

This new patent protects any related compounds comprised of between 40 and 400 nucleotides in any sequence as well as related pharmaceutical composition and related methods for treating cancer. It provides Onxeo with a very broad scope of protection in this class of compounds.

The allowance of this patent, a few months after its filing in August 2016, confirms the innovative science behind the AsiDNA™ technology, that uses a "bait" to block the tumor DNA repair pathways.

This newly allowed patent will expire in mid-2031. This term could be further extended to 2036 through the patent term extension (PTE).

"Obtaining this new patent demonstrates that we are able to generate IP rights over broad claims. This is strategically important for Onxeo as it significantly reinforces our unique competitive position. AsiDNA™ is a breakthrough technology for the treatment of cancer and the expansion of the intellectual property related to AsiDNA™ is paramount to realizing its full potential and value to our shareholders." commented Judith Greciet, CEO of Onxeo.

About AsiDNA: a first-in-class DNA repair signal interfering candidate with blockbuster potential

Onxeo's first-in-class signal-interfering (siDNA) product candidate, AsiDNA, is a short, double-stranded DNA molecule that breaks the cycle of tumor DNA repair by interfering at the core of DNA damage, blocking multiple repair pathways, while sparing healthy cells. AsiDNA and its signal-interfering technology offer potential new treatment options for patients suffering from various types of cancer.

The technology has already demonstrated its ability to increase the efficacy of radiotherapy radiofrequency ablation and chemotherapy in a variety of preclinical animal models, positioning it as a promising candidate for both mono- and combination therapy. A first-in-human Phase I trial (DRIIM) for metastatic melanoma further demonstrated that AsiDNA therapy showed strong tolerance and safety when administered intra-tumorally and subcutaneously around the tumors, with no evidence of inflammatory reaction. Results presented at ASCO 2015 showed, based on 23 patients, an objective response rate (ORR) of 59% and a complete response (CR) rate of 30% compared to 10% CR with low-dose radiotherapy alone.

About Onxeo

Onxeo is a clinical-stage biotechology company developing innovative drugs for the treatment of orphan diseases in oncology, driven by high therapeutic demand in one of the fastest growing segments of the pharmaceutical industry.

Onxeo's objective is to become a major international player in the field of rare cancers. Its growth strategy is founded on the development of innovative, effective, and safe drugs based on breakthrough technologies that can make a real difference in the treatment of orphan oncology diseases and considerably improve the quality of life of patients affected by rare or resistant cancers. Onxeo's comprehensive portfolio features a broad orphan oncology pipeline, with 3 major products in several on-going preclinical and clinical programs, alone or in combination, for multiple cancer indications.

The Company is headquartered in Paris, France with offices in Copenhagen and in New York, and has approximately 60 employees. Onxeo is listed on Euronext in Paris, France (Ticker: ONXEO, ISIN Code: FR0010095596) and Nasdaq Copenhagen, Denmark (Ticker: ONXEO).

Learn more by visiting www.onxeo.com

