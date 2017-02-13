BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC - Statement re Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

PR Newswire
London, February 13
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC ("the Company")
(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)
Portfolio Holdings
A full disclosure of the Company's long only portfolio holdings and long CFD positions as at 30 November 2016 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below:
http://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/fund-update/throgmorton-portfolio-disclosure.pdf
Kevin Mayger
For and on behalf of
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 1098
13 February 2017
END