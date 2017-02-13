Technavio's latest market research report on the global industrial box PC marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Bharath Kanniappan, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on automation sector says, "Industrial Box PCs are now replacing PLCs for controlling and regulating of applications, such as material handling, packaging, and assembly. The global industrial Box PC market is heavily promoted by increasing capital investments in industries such as the automotive, electrical and electronics, semiconductors, oil and gas, power, chemical and petrochemical, cement, pulp and paper, and pharmaceuticals, among others."

The top three emerging market trends driving the globalindustrial box PC market according to Technavio industrial automation research analysts are:

Emergence of IIoT and Industry 4.0

Innovation in industrial Box PCs

Rise in embedded technology

Emergence of IIoT and Industry 4.0

The emergence of smart factories, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and Industry 4.0 technologies has increased the demand for more advanced industrial Box PCs and communication technology solutions. In recent times, automation and technological advances have compelled machine builders and end-users to deploy intelligent devices, such as industrial Box PCs and IIoT gateways, to monitor and control unmanned facilities or remote plant operations.

"An industrial Box PC can easily integrate with PLCs and other automation systems and solutions using IIoT and subsequently function as a PLC. This will significantly reduce the CAPEX and OPEX as end-users can now access multiple services easily over the internet," says Bharath.

Innovation in industrial Box PCs

To maintain a competitive edge, vendors are constantly innovating industrial Box PCs to comply with growing and fluctuating demands of the market. Initially, industrial Box PCs were considered inferior to Paneland Rackmount PCs. However, innovation and technological advances have expanded the scope of the industrial Box PC market. For instance, Siemens' SIMATIC IPC827D/Simatic IPC is a new generation of high-end industrial Box PC that addresses complex automation applications used in hostile industrial environments.

Rise in embedded technology

Embedded operating systems are being increasingly incorporated in industrial automation. Embedded operating systems are much more suited to the system integrator automation platforms/OEM platforms than standalone industrial Box PC systems. Most embedded PCs have compact footprints and fan-less technology with least number of moving parts to withstand adverse factory floor conditions. Though standalone Box PCs dominate the current industrial Box PC market, trends such as robotics and improved sensor and vision systems technologies will provide an impetus for the growing embedded industrial Box PC market.

