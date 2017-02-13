Upon request by the issuer, the following instrument issued by Swedbank AB will change short name as of tomorrow, 14 February 2017.



ISIN Current short name New short name ------------------------------------------------ SE0008008437 BULL BOL X3SWE BULL BOL X3SW ------------------------------------------------



For further information concerning the content of this exchange notice please contact Elin Nygren or Niklas Ramstedt at telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaqomx.com.