SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - February 13, 2017) - Spiro Marin, the team of Spiro Stratigos and Dorothy MacDougald at Zephyr Real Estate, is the 2016 Top Producer for all of Novato, as well as Zephyr's No. 1 Top Producer in Units Sold for the Marin office. This unique team of native Marin locals has roots that span the Golden Gate Bridge and cover Marin and the entire North Bay.

Spiro Marin offers recommendations and suggestions to maximize the selling potential of a property and to achieve the best return on investments. With most clients relying on the internet for home buying, Spiro Marin utilizes the latest marketing and technology to create a valuable real estate experience.

One of many satisfied clients states it best: "We reached out to Spiro to sell our home since he and his team were home grown, highly qualified, experienced and well educated in the local market. Dorothy MacDougald, his associate was wonderful...working as a dedicated team, both were available in every step in the selling process. Dorothy also connected us with another Zephyr agent to assist us in looking for our next home out of the area. We couldn't be happier with the results and have recommended Spiro and Dorothy to our neighbors and friends." Sellers' 2016 Zillow Review

Both members of the team bring substantial talents, skills, cultural understanding and education to provide exceptional service with lasting results. Spiro Marin's philosophy is "Smart, One Time, Done the Right Way." Their lifetime community involvement in Sausalito, San Rafael and Novato continues to strengthen longstanding relationships.

Stratigos is a top-producing broker with more than 20 years of success in the business. Raised in Sausalito, he began investing in his community while pursuing his education in Real Estate and Urban Land Economics. He continues a three-generation family tradition in the industry and has developed long-lasting relationships with his loyal client base and affiliates.

"With 20 years of experience in the industry, optimizing the real estate experience for the client has always been key. Since joining Zephyr Real Estate in 2016, the collaboration has only increased the continuity of our team's dynamic approach. The results have been favorable for Buyers and Sellers in this fast paced market," commented Stratigos. "Introducing Zephyr Real Estate to the Novato community has been an exciting endeavor. We continue to be humbled by Novato's response to our full service approach and community outreach."

MacDougald brings an excellent full-service background with strong skills in the mortgage industry. She has a Bachelor of Science in Economics and Business Administration and is dedicated to her clients ensuring a positive real estate transaction. Her early career began at Nordstrom, a company well known for its commitment to customer service.

"Spiro and Dorothy exemplify integrity, energy, hard work, and creative service in every detail of the real estate transaction," commented Erinn Millar, Sales Manager at Zephyr's Marin office. "Congratulations, Spiro Marin!"

Spiro Marin may be reached at spiromarin@zephyrmarin.com or 415.225.6412.

About Zephyr Real Estate

Founded in 1978, Zephyr Real Estate is San Francisco's largest independent real estate firm with nearly $2.3 billion in gross sales and a current roster of more than 300 full-time agents. Zephyr's highly-visited website has earned two web design awards, including the prestigious Interactive Media Award. Zephyr Real Estate is a member of the international relocation network, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World; the luxury real estate network, Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate; global luxury affiliate, Mayfair International; and local luxury marketing association, the Luxury Marketing Council of San Francisco. Zephyr has six offices in San Francisco, a new office in Greenbrae, and two brokerage affiliates in Sonoma County, all strategically positioned to serve a large customer base throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit www.ZephyrRE.com.

