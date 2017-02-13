The scope of construction work also includes rehabilitation of the historic Mexican Presbyterian Church on site. Swinerton has completed phase one of the relocation and will begin phase two and rehabilitation of the building early this spring.

Many partners joined Swinerton's topping out celebration, which included an appreciation barbeque and raffle. Architect Bert Shear from Joseph Wong Design Associates attended, as well as many engineering firms, including DCI Engineering. Nearly all of the subcontractors celebrated as well, such as A&D, Baker, Burner, Sherwood, Surecraft, International Iron, JR Concrete, Atlas Mechanical, and Swinerton's drywall group.

About Swinerton

Swinerton provides commercial construction and construction management services throughout the United States and is a 100% employee-owned company. Recognized nationally since 1888, Swinerton is the preferred builder and trusted partner in every market it serves-proudly leading with integrity, passion, and excellence. For more information on Swinerton, visit its blog, Swinerton Builds Tomorrow, Facebook, Twitter, Flickr, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Contact:

Meggie Hollywood

415.984.1202 / 415.307.4100

Email contact

