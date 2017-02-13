Patient Monitoring Devices Report (2016-2021) - Aging Population & Lifestyle Diseases are Driving Market Growth - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Monitoring in medical usage is a term which refers to the inspection of a disease, condition on one or several medical parameters over time. It is carried out by constantly measuring parameters by either employing a medical monitor such as continuously measuring vital signs by a bedside monitor or by repeatedly performing medical tests such as blood glucose monitoring with a glucose meter in people with diabetes mellitus. Patient equipment monitoring devices are manufactured by assembling sensors, a display device, translators and communication links.

Cardiac monitoring, Respiratory monitoring, Neurological monitoring, Childbirth monitoring are different types of healthcare parameters monitoring, boosting the demand for monitoring devices. Ageing population globally, increasing occurrences of lifestyle diseases, and advancement in home patient monitoring are some factors driving this market. However, saturation in developed countries and inefficient reimbursement regulations may impair the market growth.

Aging population and lifestyle diseases are driving the patient equipment monitoring market in the Americas and the European region while increasing disposable income and population growth in APAC will augment the demand for patient monitoring devices in the region over the next six years.

Companies Mentioned:

GE

Medtronic

OMRON Corporation

Nihon Kohden

Siemens

Philips

Honeywell

Hoffmann-La Roche



Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. Patient Monitoring devices Market Forecast by Type (US$ billion)



6. Patient Monitoring devices Market Forecast by Geography (US$ billion)



7. Competitive Intelligence



8. Company Profiles

