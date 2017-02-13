RIVIERA BEACH, FL--(Marketwired - February 13, 2017) - South Florida-based RGF Environmental Group, Inc., creator of advanced environmental products providing the world with the safest air, water, and food without the use of chemicals, has announced completion of its RGF Electro Mechanical Museum celebrating technology and innovation. The museum starts with the earliest developments of electrical machines from the 1700s and spans to the most advanced X-ray technologies of the 1900s.

This unique museum contains 642 pieces of rare antiquities by world-renowned inventors such as Thomas Kinraide, Sir William Crookes, George Westinghouse, Benjamin Franklin and Nikola Tesla. The vintage equipment represents precursors to RGF's technology with some of the world's earliest ultraviolet lamps, ion (static electricity) generators and the oldest American-made electrical transformers. They have been featured on the History Channel's "Modern Marvels," Travel Channel's "Mysteries at the Museum," and National Geographic's "American Genius" and many other documentaries around the world.

"The purpose of this museum is to preserve these rare early technologies and inspire future generations of innovators," said Ron Fink, RGF President/CEO. "The historical technology showcased at the museum led to the innovative technology used today at RGF. From the light bulb to the X-ray, invention embodies the American spirit and we are delighted to share these antiquities with residents and visitors of Palm Beach County."

The museum will be unveiled to the public on Thursday, February 23rd at 10:30 a.m. It will be open to school groups and other organizations interested in the history of innovation and technology. Admission to the Museum is complimentary and group visits can be arranged by calling Kelly Kendrick at 561-848-1826. It is located at the RGF headquarters at 1101 W. 13 th Street, Riviera Beach.

RGF Environmental Group manufactures all of its products at its plant in Palm Beach County. The company, a U.S. engineering, design and manufacturing firm, manufactures over 500 environmental products and has over two million systems installed worldwide. The company ships products to as opposed to importing from China.

About RGF

RGF manufactures over 500 environmental products and has a 30-plus year history of providing the world with the safest air, water and food without the use of chemicals. RGF is a research and innovation company that holds numerous patents and patents-pending for wastewater treatment systems, air purifying devices, and food sanitation systems. To meet a growing need for indoor air quality improvement solutions, RGF developed both the patented REME-HALO® and BLU QR®. RGF's Advanced Oxidation Systems are proven and tested to be extremely effective in destroying mold, odors, bacteria, and viruses. Situated in the heart of the Port of Palm Beach Enterprise Zone, RGF Headquarters spans 7.5 acres, with 100,000 square feet of manufacturing, warehouse, and office facilities. RGF has recently upgraded its facilities, creating an increased vertical approach to manufacturing, allowing the company to provide the highest quality and engineered products on the market.

For more information, visit rgf.com or contact Kelly Kendrick, Director of Marketing, 561-253-7880.

CONTACT:

Elizabeth Kelley Grace

Elizabeth@thebuzzagency.net

561.702.7471