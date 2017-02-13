Technavio's latest market research report on the global mobile tracking software marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Ishmeet Kaur, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on enterprise application sector, says, "The global mobile tracking software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 8% during the forecast period. Securing the critical information of end-users with mobile tracking solutions and single sign-on solutions is one of the important criteria for adopting mobile tracking software."

The top three emerging market trends driving the global mobile tracking software market according to Technavio ICT research analysts are:

Rising preference for bundled offerings

Mobile tracking software for women safety

Emergence of geofencing technology

Rising preference for bundled offerings

Some consumers prefer bundled offerings that are provided by vendors. They also look for additional features from a single provider that offer smooth interoperability among different mobile platforms and desktops. The advantage of bundled offerings is that customers can get features of both desktop and mobile tracking at a lower price and vendors can also improve their sales. Some vendors offer mobile tracking software that is operable on mobile platforms such as Android and iOS. This helps consumers to use the single software in different mobile platforms. Many enterprises are deploying bundled tracking software from a single service provider. My Spy offers the products as a bundle for both mobile and desktop in which the features are made common for both mobile and desktop. FlexiSPY offers mobile tracking software that can run on mobile platforms such as Android and iOS.

Mobile tracking software for women safety

Many unfortunate incidents have taken place with regards to the safety of women. The emergence of smartphones has provided a solution for the challenges faced by women. Smartphones can safeguard the lives of women when used appropriately. The devices, when installed with mobile tracking software, can help women send emergency alerts to chosen contacts and provide them their location in case of emergencies. The contacts can also monitor the woman's phone location.

"All tracking options of the mobile tracking software are fully customizable, making it possible for the chosen contacts to set a timer and a frequency range as per the requirement to learn about the location of the mobile device. The software also provides a view of the GPS data for the user to evaluate the movements of the device," says Ishmeet.

Emergence of geofencing technology

Geofencing refers to the setting up of a virtual barrier or location boundary that sends out alerts when a device enters the defined boundary. The geofencing feature of the mobile tracking software allows users to receive alerts from a mobile device that is out of the safe zone. This feature is essential when it comes to child safety. Parents can use the mobile tracking software to create a safe zone around their home or their child's school. They will be alerted in real time when unfavorable situations take place.

In the case of enterprises, a lot of intellectual property and confidential data are being stored on the mobile devices of business owners. The enterprise can set up a safe zone around the office or their locality and use employee tracking software to monitor and control the activities of the mobile devices remotely.

