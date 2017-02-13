Digital X-Ray System Market - Forecasts from 2016 to 2021 - Growing Incidents of Cardiovascular, Orthopedic & Dental Disorders Around the Globe - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Digital X-Ray System Market - Forecasts from 2016 to 2021" report to their offering.
Digital radiography utilizes X-ray imaging, through a digital image capture device where digital X-ray sensors are used instead of traditional photographic film. Digital X-rays systems produce diagnostic images by interacting with human tissues. The generated images can be obtained, modified, deleted and shared over a network of computers. The primary factor driving the digital X-ray system market is growing incidents of cardiovascular, orthopedic and dental disorders around the globe.
Advancement in technologies, efforts to provide better healthcare facilities and aging population is also fueling the demand for digital X-ray systems. However, expensive diagnostic tools have curtailed market growth to some extent. Geographically, APAC region will drive the global market for Digital X-Ray equipment on account of heavy investments in healthcare infrastructure whereas America will also be driven by the growth in digital X-ray systems on account of rising incidents of injuries and accidents coupled with growing awareness of these systems among the target population about its uses in the region.
Scope of the Report:
By Technology
- Direct Radiography
- Computed Radiography
By Portability
- Handheld Systems
- Portable X-Ray Systems
- Mobile X-Ray Systems
- Floor-to-ceiling Mounted Systems
- Ceiling Mounted Systems
- Fixed Digital X-Ray Systems
By End Users
- Hospitals
- Diagnostic Centres
By Application
- Cardiovascular Imaging
- Chest Imaging
- General Radiography
- Dental
- Mammography
- Orthopaedic
- Others
Companies Mentioned:
- Siemens Healthcare
- Koninklijke Philips
- General Electric
- Fujifilm
- Carestream Health
- Hitachi Medical Systems America
- Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation
- Canon
- Varian Medical Systems
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
5. Digital X-Ray Systems Market Forecast by Technology (US$ billion)
6. Digital X-Ray Systems Market Forecast by Portability(US$ billion)
7. Digital X-Ray Systems Market Forecast by End User Industries (US$ billion)
8. Digital X-Ray Systems Market Forecast by Applications(US$ billion)
9. Digital X-Ray Systems Market Forecast by Geography (US$ billion)
10. Competitive Intelligence
11. Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bkvsgz/digital_xray
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716