Digital X-Ray System Market - Forecasts from 2016 to 2021 - Growing Incidents of Cardiovascular, Orthopedic & Dental Disorders Around the Globe - Research and Markets

Digital radiography utilizes X-ray imaging, through a digital image capture device where digital X-ray sensors are used instead of traditional photographic film. Digital X-rays systems produce diagnostic images by interacting with human tissues. The generated images can be obtained, modified, deleted and shared over a network of computers. The primary factor driving the digital X-ray system market is growing incidents of cardiovascular, orthopedic and dental disorders around the globe.

Advancement in technologies, efforts to provide better healthcare facilities and aging population is also fueling the demand for digital X-ray systems. However, expensive diagnostic tools have curtailed market growth to some extent. Geographically, APAC region will drive the global market for Digital X-Ray equipment on account of heavy investments in healthcare infrastructure whereas America will also be driven by the growth in digital X-ray systems on account of rising incidents of injuries and accidents coupled with growing awareness of these systems among the target population about its uses in the region.

Scope of the Report:

By Technology

Direct Radiography

Computed Radiography

By Portability



Handheld Systems

Portable X-Ray Systems

Mobile X-Ray Systems

Floor-to-ceiling Mounted Systems

Ceiling Mounted Systems

Fixed Digital X-Ray Systems



By End Users



Hospitals

Diagnostic Centres

By Application



Cardiovascular Imaging

Chest Imaging

General Radiography

Dental

Mammography

Orthopaedic

Others



Companies Mentioned:



Siemens Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips

General Electric

Fujifilm

Carestream Health

Hitachi Medical Systems America

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

Canon

Varian Medical Systems



Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. Digital X-Ray Systems Market Forecast by Technology (US$ billion)



6. Digital X-Ray Systems Market Forecast by Portability(US$ billion)



7. Digital X-Ray Systems Market Forecast by End User Industries (US$ billion)



8. Digital X-Ray Systems Market Forecast by Applications(US$ billion)



9. Digital X-Ray Systems Market Forecast by Geography (US$ billion)



10. Competitive Intelligence



11. Company Profiles



