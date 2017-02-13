Medical Holography Market Report (2016-2021) - By Product Type, Applications & Geography - Cost of Technology will Hinder Market Growth - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Medical Holography Market - Forecasts from 2016 to 2021" report to their offering.

Holography is a method of creating a 3D image of an object by recording a split beam of light from a laser which is reflected from the object. It is then combined with the film with light from a reference beam which enables the viewer to see a 3D image. An aging population and growing instances of chronic diseases have augmented the demand for holography technology in diagnostic imaging. Furthermore, rising adoption of holography products in medical education, biomedical research, and other clinical applications for gaining deep insights to the disease is also bolstering the global medical holography market growth.

Geographically, North America held the largest share of global medical holography market in 2015 owing to high funding for R&D activities and early adoption of holography technology and products by healthcare sector. Asia Pacific is also poised to grow at a considerable growth rate due to factors such as rising healthcare spending, improving healthcare infrastructure in developing economies such as China, India, and South Korea, and growing awareness regarding the usage of holography products in medical applications. However, the requirement of high capital investment and cost of the technology will hinder the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report:

By Product Type

Holographic Prints

Holographic Microscopes

Holographic Software

Holographic Displays

Others



By Application



Medical Education

Biomedical Research

Medical Imaging



Companies Mentioned:



NanoLive

Mach7 Technologies

Holoxica

Zebra Imaging

Realview Imaging

zSpace

Eon Reality

Holoxica

Lyncee Tec

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. Medical Holography Market Forecast by Product Type (US$ billion)



6. Medical Holography Market Forecast by Applications (US$ billion)



7. Medical Holography Market Forecast by Geography (US$ billion)



8. Competitive Intelligence



9. Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/87tthb/medical

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716