$28 Billion Desktop Virtualization Market Report 2016-2021: Increasing Competition in the IT Space Resulting in Emphasis on Cost Cuts - Research and Markets

The global desktop virtualization market is projected to reach US$28.345 billion in 2022 increasing from US$6.276 billion in 2016 at a CAGR of 28.57%.

Desktop Virtualization is a technology that separates an individual's desktop environment from his personal computers application system. That is, hosting a virtualized desktop on a remote central server rather than hard drive of a personal computer, thus enabling flexibility and security. Other benefits of desktop virtualization include ability to run old applications, access virus-infected data, test software, upgrades, or new configurations, back up an entire operating system, create a personal cloud computer, make a backup of the server for emergencies, or reuse old hardware.

Factors driving growth in the market are increased digitization of processes, growing need for data security and applications availability, increasing competition in the IT space resulting in emphasis on cost cuts, and increasingly mobile workforce. Geographically, North America is expected to be the largest market for desktop virtualization, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. High growth in North America is anticipated owing to presence of large IT firms and high pace of process digitization.

Scope of the Report:

By Approach



Remote Hosted Desktop

Remote Virtual Applications

Remote Hosted Dedicated Virtual Desktops

Local Virtual Applications

Local Virtual OS



By Technology



Virtual Desktop Infrastructure

Hosted Virtual Desktop

Desktop Virtualization Servers



By Industry Verticals



Communication and Technology

Healthcare

Government

BFSI

Education

Other

Companies Mentioned:



Citrix Systems

VMware

NComputing

Moka5

ViewFinity

Dell Wyse

Microsoft

Cisco Systems

Oracle



Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

5. Desktop Virtualization Market Forecast by Approach (US$ Billion)

6. Desktop Virtualization Market Forecast by Technology (US$ Billion)



7. Desktop Virtualization Forecast by Industry Verticals (US$ Billion)



8. Desktop Virtualization Forecast by Geography (US$ Billion)

9. Competitive Intelligence



10. Company Profiles



