$28 Billion Desktop Virtualization Market Report 2016-2021: Increasing Competition in the IT Space Resulting in Emphasis on Cost Cuts - Research and Markets

The global desktop virtualization market is projected to reach US$28.345 billion in 2022 increasing from US$6.276 billion in 2016 at a CAGR of 28.57%.
Desktop Virtualization is a technology that separates an individual's desktop environment from his personal computers application system. That is, hosting a virtualized desktop on a remote central server rather than hard drive of a personal computer, thus enabling flexibility and security. Other benefits of desktop virtualization include ability to run old applications, access virus-infected data, test software, upgrades, or new configurations, back up an entire operating system, create a personal cloud computer, make a backup of the server for emergencies, or reuse old hardware.
Factors driving growth in the market are increased digitization of processes, growing need for data security and applications availability, increasing competition in the IT space resulting in emphasis on cost cuts, and increasingly mobile workforce. Geographically, North America is expected to be the largest market for desktop virtualization, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. High growth in North America is anticipated owing to presence of large IT firms and high pace of process digitization.
Scope of the Report:
By Approach
- Remote Hosted Desktop
- Remote Virtual Applications
- Remote Hosted Dedicated Virtual Desktops
- Local Virtual Applications
- Local Virtual OS
By Technology
- Virtual Desktop Infrastructure
- Hosted Virtual Desktop
- Desktop Virtualization Servers
By Industry Verticals
- Communication and Technology
- Healthcare
- Government
- BFSI
- Education
- Other
Companies Mentioned:
- Citrix Systems
- VMware
- NComputing
- Moka5
- ViewFinity
- Dell Wyse
- Microsoft
- Cisco Systems
- Oracle
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
5. Desktop Virtualization Market Forecast by Approach (US$ Billion)
6. Desktop Virtualization Market Forecast by Technology (US$ Billion)
7. Desktop Virtualization Forecast by Industry Verticals (US$ Billion)
8. Desktop Virtualization Forecast by Geography (US$ Billion)
9. Competitive Intelligence
10. Company Profiles
