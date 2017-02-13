Global Construction Chemicals Market Report (2016-2021) - By Type, End User & Geography - Growing Foreign Direct Investments & Initiatives Undertaken by Governments are Driving Growth - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Construction chemicals are chemical products which are used for construction activities such as building structures in order to strengthen them, increase their life and give protection and durability to them. Some construction chemical products assist in reducing the water and cement quantities deployed in construction and also augmenting cement performance. Though using construction chemicals raises the cost of the project, but the benefits provided by these chemicals are innumerable.

Adhesives, bond breakers, concrete floor hardeners, form sealers and curing compounds are few types of construction chemicals increasingly being used by different end users. Rising global population and rapid urbanization need a provision of strong infrastructure such as public, commercial and residential buildings and this requirement is the central element driving the global construction chemical market growth. However, lack of proper marketing for the sector and high cost of these construction chemical products strain the market growth.

Geographically, APAC and South America region will witness highest market growth over forecasted period due to growing foreign direct investments, initiatives undertaken by governments to promote energy efficient buildings and spurring of many housing programs at affordable rates in these regions.

Companies Mentioned:

The Dow Chemical Company

RPM International

Fosroc

Arkema

Ashland

3M

Pidilite Industries

BASF SE

Mapei S.p.A.

Sika

CICO Group



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

5. Global Construction Chemicals Market Forecast by Type (US$ billion)

6. Global Construction Chemicals Market Forecast by End User (US$ billion)

7. Global Construction Chemicals Market Forecast by Geography (US$ billion)



8. Competitive Intelligence



9. Company Profiles



