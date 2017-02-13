Global Market Assessment for Cellulose Nanofibers 2017: Revenues, Growth Rates, Pricing, Most Likely Applications and Market Challenges - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "The Global Market for Cellulose Nanofibers" report to their offering.

The global nanocellulose market comprises:

- Micro/nanofibrillar cellulose, cellulose nanofibers (MFC/NFC/CNF).

- Nanocrystalline cellulose (NCC/CNC) and

- Bacterial cellulose (BC)

However cellulose nanofibers represent the vast majority of this market (>90%). Most major paper manufacturers, faced with reduced market demand for paper are seeking to exploit the remarkable properties of cellulose nanofibers. The market is growing fast in Japan with large paper manufacturers such as Nippon Paper and Oji Holdings establishing multi-ton cellulose nanofiber production facilities. Asahi Kasei, Japan's leading chemicals manufacturer recently announced plans for cellulose nanofiber production, with trial production starting next year. Facilities have also been established in Europe (mainly Scandanavia), Canada and the United States. Product are available for commercial trials and will find wider application in packaging and composites over the next few years.

Report contents include:

- Global production capacities

- Current products.

- Stage of commercialization for cellulose nanofiber applications by company.

- Market drivers, trends and challenges, by target markets.

- In-depth market assessment of opportunities for cellulose nanofibers including potential revenues, growth rates, pricing, most likely applications and market challenges.

- In-depth company profiles, include products, capacities, production processes and commmercial activities.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology



2 Executive Summary



3 Nanocellulose



4 Cellulose Nanofibers Market Structure



5 Swot Analysis For Cellulose Nanofibers



6 Regulations And Standards



7 Regional Initiatives And Government Funding



8 Cellulose Nanofibers Applications



9 Cellulose Nanofibers Technology Readiness Level (TRL)



10 Cellulose Nanofibers End User Market Segment Analysis



11 Composites



12 Paper & Board



13 Textiles



14 Medical & Healthcare



15 Coatings, Films & Paints



16 Aerogels



17 Oil and gas exploration



18 Filtration And Separation



19 Rheology Modifiers

20 Printed And Flexible Electronics



21 3D Printing

22 Cellulose Nanofibers/Nanofibrillar Cellulose (NFC) Producers 213-293 (23 Producer Profiles)



23 References



Companies Mentioned



- American Process Inc.



- Asahi Kasei



- Chuetsu Pulp & Paper Daicel



- Daiichi Kogyo



- Daio Paper



- Imerys



- Innventia AB



- Nippon Paper



- Oji Holdings



- Seiko PMC



- StoraEnso and Borregaard



- Sugino Machine

