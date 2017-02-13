NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 02/13/17 -- PeerLogix, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC PINK: LOGX), an advertising technology and data aggregation provider, today announced that it has been engaged by Big Weather Gear, a leading worldwide distributor of outdoor gear, including the finest boating, winter sports, and rainwear gear available, having provided solutions to the movie industry, government agencies, large and small corporations, teams and clubs, private boats and other groups.

Millennials and families make up a significant and growing segment of PeerLogix's digital audience making it a perfect fit for Big Weather Gear, with age ranges (18-30 year olds) strongly aligning with Big Weather Gear's target customer base. The two-fold goals of this initiative are to drive new customers for Big Weather Gear and to increase brand awareness, while decreasing their customer acquisition costs.

By utilizing the PeerLogix platform, Big Weather Gear will enjoy the benefits and cost efficiencies of an outreach and engagement program that specifically targets the core demographic it seeks to grow additional business.

William Gorfein, CEO of PeerLogix, stated, "The PeerLogix team has carefully analyzed audiences of movies, documentaries, and television shows that match with Big Weather Gear's pre-existing customer base. One such group is Outdoor Enthusiasts, such as watchers of Deadliest Catch. So if you've streamed Deadliest Catch, you will likely be receiving an advertisement for Big Weather Gear." Mr. Gorfein concludes, "We look favorably upon this opportunity as it enables us to apply our audience to niche segments, such as documentaries and reality TV. We are pursuing additional niche markets to apply our audience."

About PeerLogix

PeerLogix is an advertising technology and data aggregation company providing a proprietary software as a service, or SAAS, platform which enables the tracking and cataloguing of over-the-top viewership and listenership in order to determine consumer trends and preferences based upon media consumption. PeerLogix's patent pending platform collects over-the-top data, including IP addresses of the streaming and downloading parties (e.g., location), the name, media type (whether movie, television, documentary, music, e-books, software, etc.), and genre of media watched, listened or downloaded, and utilizes licensed and publicly available demographic and other databases to further filter the collected data to provide insights into consumer preferences to digital advertising firms, product and media companies, entertainment studios and others.

For more information, please visit: http://www.peerlogix.com

About Big Weather Gear

Bigweathergear.com, a part of Helly Hansen Newport, is the oldest Helly Hansen licensed store in North America. The company has become a worldwide distributor of the finest boating, winter sports, and rainwear gear available. They have provided solutions to the movie industry, government agencies, large and small corporations, teams and clubs, private boats and other groups. Helly Hansen Newport has outfitted crews from the America's Cup, the Volvo Ocean Race, the Newport to Bermuda Race, as well as many professional skiers and riders. Hello Hansen and Bigweathergear.com would like to provide you with the right solution for your outdoor needs. Our mission is to be the trusted solution for the best quality outdoor gear for your active lifestyle and everyday needs; offering an outstanding customer experience to ensure your needs are met.

Forward Looking Statement

Certain of the statements contained in this herein include future expectations, contain projections of results of operations or financial condition or state other "forward-looking" information. The information contained in this includes some statements that are not purely historical and contain "forward-looking statements," as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's and its management's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including the Company's financial condition and results of operations. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "may," "should," "could," "will," "plan," "future," "continue," and other expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and trends and that do not relate to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations or forecasts of future events, can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, and are subject to various business risks and known and unknown uncertainties, a number of which are beyond the control of management. Therefore, the actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in PeerLogix forward-looking statements.

PeerLogix, Inc.

William Gorfein

Chief Executive Officer

646-598-4640

info@peerlogix.com



