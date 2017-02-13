Strategy Analytics' Roger Lanctot Wins AUTO Connected Car News' Tech CARS Award

Automotive Industry Thought Leader Garners Most Popular Votes

BOSTON, Feb. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Roger Lanctot, Director Automotive Connected Mobility in the Global Automotive Practice at Strategy Analytics was voted the winner of The Tech CARS Award for Best Connected Car, New Mobility or Tech Celebrity, Analyst or Spokesperson from AUTO Connected Car News.

Drawing on 25 years of industry experience, Mr. Lanctot conducts and participates in Strategy Analytics connected car global automotive research products, projects and service delivery, advising clients on industry trends and outlook. In addition to his work at Strategy Analytics, Mr. Lanctot is a strategic advisor to Informa's TU-Auto, the Automobility L.A. event at the L.A. Auto Show, and the International Telecommunications Union's Future Networked Car event at the Geneva Motor Show.

Mr. Lanctot is a frequent speaker, panel moderator, blogger and tweeter (@rogermud) on key topics ranging from connectivity, safety, security, and mobility to infotainment and autonomous driving. His work at Strategy Analytics includes assisting organizations with market assessments and go-to-market strategy development.

"I am flattered at AUTO Connected Car News' recognition of my work and humbled by the support expressed by my colleagues and peers for whom I have the utmost respect," wrote Lanctot in an email upon receiving the award. The Tech CARS awards are voted on by AUTO Connected Car News' readers.

"We were impressed by how many voters wrote glowing tributes to Roger, his work, his writing, and his contributions to the industry," said Lynn Walford, executive editor of AUTO Connected Car News, who noted the competition was stiff.

Lanctot's Strategy Analytics research and reports are extremely popular (Link) within the automotive industry. He has developed a fan base of close to 60,000 followers, each on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Roger and other members of the Strategy Analytics Automotive group will attend these upcoming events: At Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain from February 27th-March 2nd, he will be accepting appointments for consultations and tours. He will also be attending the Future Networked Car (ITU) on March 9th, 2017, part of the Geneva Motor Show. Roger sits on the advisory board for the AutoMobility LA, November 27th-30th in Los Angeles.

