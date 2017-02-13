LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 02/13/17 -- Further to the announcement on February 1, 2017, Anglo Pacific Group PLC (the "Company") (LSE: APF) (TSX: APY) is pleased to announce the closing of the financing agreement relating to the portion of the toll milling proceeds from the McClean Lake Mill attributable to Denison Mines Inc. (a wholly owned subsidiary of the Toronto Stock Exchange listed Denison Mines Corp) together with an associated streaming agreement, for total cash consideration of C$43.5 million (£26.4 million).

The Denison Financing has been part funded through the Placing, as well as a drawdown on the Company's new syndicated three-year revolving credit facility, which is shared equally between Barclays Bank PLC and Investec Bank PLC.

Capitalised terms used, but not defined, in this announcement, have the same meanings as set out in the announcement released by the Company on February 1, 2017 in relation to the Proposed Acquisition, Equity Placing and Refinancing.

Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to develop a leading international diversified royalty and streaming company with a portfolio centred on base metals and bulk materials, focusing on accelerating income growth through acquiring royalties on projects that are in the main currently cash flow generating or are expected to be within the next 24 months. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties and streams to shareholders as dividends.

