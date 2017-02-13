Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Foreign Policy of the European Union" book to their offering.

The European Union's significance as an international actor rests on several foundations. Empirically, the Union's size, scope and scale gives it a presence in the world in terms of politics, diplomacy, economics, trade and aid that is in need of analysis and contextualisation. In theoretical terms, the Union is a fascinating experiment in democratic, multi-state, multinational polity-building the likes of which we have not seen before.

Across four volumes, the editors present the foundational articles that have shaped mainstream academic discourse surrounding this topic as well as a handful of more provocative pieces. The result is a series of maps; at different scales and highlighting different topographical features, which will cumulatively provide a sophisticated and nuanced understanding of this fascinating international actor.

Volume One: Foundations and Design

Volume Two: International Political Economy

Volume Three: Core Foreign Policies

Volume Four: Critical International Relationships

