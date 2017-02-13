IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/13/17 -- Advantech -- a global innovator in developing and manufacturing automation and embedded computing products, systems, services and solutions -- announces that it will participate in the renowned Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) conference to be held at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla., from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2017.

Annually, the conference attracts the top companies and the best and brightest minds in healthcare and IT verticals to learn, interact and dialogue on the compelling trends, services and products that are available in today's ever-evolving marketplace. Throughout the conference, over 40,000 vendors, patrons and industry professionals will have access to packed exhibit halls showcasing state-of-the-art technologies from over 1,300 companies. In addition, attendees can explore a range of educational sessions and world-class speaking engagements including: Former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, John Boehner; Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of IBM, Ginny Rometty; and of Shark Tank fame, Kevin O' Leary.

During the convention, Advantech experts will be on hand to converse and highlight their proprietary Internet of Things (IoT) portfolio, customer-centric design services and high-quality, high-performance hardware and software computing components and platforms for the healthcare industry.

"The HIMSS conference is the premier healthcare IT event, bringing together the finest companies and people in the sector," says Ween Niu, general manager at Advantech. "Technology is a transformational catalyst in the healthcare space and Advantech is an inventive pioneer in creating a suite of powerful tools for organizations across the healthcare value chain."

Exhibiting at booth #3417, Advantech will showcase medical solutions for every generation under the theme "In the Game of Life." The healthcare IT powerhouse is pleased to feature and discuss the following:

New 8" and 10" Medical Tablets: These tablets provide value-added solutions that benefit hospital workflows, ethnographic research, studies and healthcare consultancy. To streamline medication administration and documentation, the medical tablet PC reference design integrates technologies that support the "five rights" of patient care and hospital workflows.





Point-of-Care Terminals: The POC series is designed to be easily integrated with new and existing medical equipment configurations in hospitals. Along with being convenient to clean, these computers are equipped with several high-speed I/O connectors, user-friendly function keys and customizable features. The energy-saving and fanless computer delivers a high computing performance, making it the ideal medical device for improving hospital workflows and enhancing healthcare services.





Healthcare Infotainment: Advantech's all-in-one healthcare infotainment system is an intelligent healthcare bedside terminal. Delivering accuracy in computing to reduce medication errors during hospital stays, the information kiosk helps staff store and retrieve patient information. The station is also ideal for home care service, offering secure, remote access to electronic patient data, optimizing hospital workflow and serving to aid professionals in their home care service diagnoses.





Medical Carts (Patient Care/Telemedicine): The AMiS medical cart series is designed to optimize the provision of patient care and allow mobile point-of-care service. The AMiS-50 is equipped to deliver a high computing performance while AMiS-30 provides a laptop-ready medical computer cart.





ODM Solutions: In addition to the products noted above, Advantech will promote its various custom medical solutions for assorted technology platforms.





Advantech's medical computing systems satisfy UL60601-1 and EN60601-1 regulations for medical safety, feature IPX1 certification and drip-proof enclosures for dust and water protection and are CCC certified for electronic safety.

Members of the media interested in scheduling an interview with an Advantech representative, please contact Leslie Licano at 949-733-8679 or leslie@beyondfifteen.com.

For more information on Advantech and the wide array of solutions it offers, please visit: http://www.advantech.com/.

ABOUT ADVANTECH: Founded in 1983, Advantech is a world-leader in providing trusted, innovative embedded and automation products and solutions. With a portfolio of over 1,000 products and a network of more than 8,000 talented people working in 92 major cities worldwide, the Industry 4.0 accelerator offers a comprehensive Internet of Things (IoT) portfolio, customer-centric design services and global logistics support. Renowned for developing and manufacturing high-quality, high-performance hardware and software computing components as well as complete platforms for more than 30 years, the billion-dollar company collaborates closely with select partners across a diverse range of market sectors to provide edge-to-cloud solutions for a wide array of applications -- driving smart cities, smart factories and the advancement of industrial and commercial IoT -- while achieving the collective corporate vision of enabling an intelligent planet. For more information, visit www.Advantech.com. Find Advantech on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Google+.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Leslie Licano

Beyond Fifteen Communications, Inc.

949.733.8679

leslie@beyondfifteen.com



