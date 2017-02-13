CHARLESTON, SC--(Marketwired - February 13, 2017) - While Valentine's Day is traditionally a day where love is celebrated, and a day to revel in flowers and chocolate, workforce solutions provider Kelly Services® is "sharing the love" with job seekers focused on finding a career they love, by offering the following tips to simplify the process.

It takes more than one factor to grab the attention of a hiring manager. The ideal candidate will score high marks across the following categories to meet the qualifications most desired -- technical skills, interpersonal skills and cultural fit.

Technical Skills - Nearly 8 in 10 hiring managers will match the skills listed on your resume to the job description they are hiring for to determine if you should be offered an interview. So, if you've made that first cut and secured an interview with your employer of choice, be sure to highlight your technical proficiency by sharing accomplishments and conveying how your skills and background are a good fit for the position.

Interpersonal Skills - While technical skills are important, hiring managers put equal emphasis on interpersonal skills. That is, can you listen and comprehend well? Do you have a positive attitude? Can you collaborate with the team? Do you work well under pressure? Interviewers may not always be looking for a success story if you're asked about a situation that went wrong. They may be more in interested in knowing how you dealt with the situation, what you learned, and what steps you took to achieve a positive outcome.

Cultural Fit - Nearly 70% of hiring managers say cultural fit plays an important role in your evaluation as a candidate. Research the company culture ahead of time. Most companies have a mission statement or "about us" section on their website. Always ask questions about the company culture during an interview, and make sure to communicate why you would be a good fit.

By presenting yourself as a well-rounded candidate, you'll be in a great position to get hired.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services (NASDAQ: KELYA) (NASDAQ: KELYB) is a global workforce solutions provider and a leader in the world of work for over 70 years. For more information on how we can help, contact one of our local offices in Charleston, Greenville, Florence, Columbia or Myrtle Beach, or visit us at www.kellyservices.us.

Media Contact

Denise Ridenour

248.244.4422

ridendl@kellyservices.com