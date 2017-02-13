Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Italy Mobile Networks International Rates and Plans Daily Pricing Report" report to their offering.

This is the most comprehensive real-time report on International Rates covering Mobile Networks in Italy. This product is part of our real-time series, delivered within one working day of purchase and updated within one hour of delivery.

This report covers all international rates and plans offered by the top Mobile Networks and MVNOs in Italy including:

Coop Voce

Lyca Mobile

Poste Mobile

TIM

Tre (3)

Vodafone Italy

Wind

You will receive 1,000s of up-to-date rates delivered in Excel and presented in tabular format for each tariff/rate plan including (where applicable):

Standard International Rates

International Bundles/Plans

Any Special International Rates (e.g. as part of a special international plan or as an opt-in rate)

Covers Pre-Paid and Post-Paid Rates for consumer segments

Data points in this report include (where applicable):

List of supported destinations/breakouts

International Rates, for each destination/breakout:

-- Voice Rate (Mobile)

-- Voice Rate (Fixed Line)

-- SMS Rate

International Plans/Bundles/Add-Ons:

-- List of supported destinations/breakouts

-- Purchase Price

-- Allowances Number of National Minutes

-- Allowances Number of International Minutes

-- Allowances Number of National SMS

-- Allowances Number of International SMS

-- Allowances National Data

-- Out of Bundle Rates

-- Validity period

-- Minimum contract period

-- Any special offers or discounts

-- Any other terms and restrictions

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8c33lc/italy_mobile

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170213006000/en/

