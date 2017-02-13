Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Mass Spectrometry: Global Markets, Developments and Opportunities 2017 2020" report to their offering.

We have completed a comprehensive market study of the global use of mass spectrometry in both clinical and research laboratory settings. This study, which estimates a current "MS analysis" global market size of $6.8 billion and growing to $9.2 billion (CAGR of 9%) over the next four years, profiles the use of mass spectrometry across more than 14,000 clinical and research organisations, encompassing the Americas, the EMEA and the Asia Pacific, and 138 countries.

This study investigated growth in the use of mass spectrometry in terms of the number of mass spectrometry studies reported by end-users, which amounted to 45,600 studies over the period January 2013 to August 2016. A key goal in this study was to identify all major mass spectrometry laboratories globally, to allow estimates of market sizes in terms of sample throughput/analysis costs. Details of these organisations are provided as part of this report.

What This Report Offers

Market Sizes ($Billions): Globally and covering 13 global regions and the top-10 countries

Market Growth (CAGR): Globally and covering 13 global regions and the top-10 countries

Opportunities: Gain access to core and developing opportunities in easiest-to-access market sectors

Leading Market Sectors: Identify leading sectors in core and adjacent market areas

Methods: Profile leading, growing and emerging methods and related methodologies and applications

Applications: Identify leading, growing and emerging applications and related activities

Reduce Risks and Costs: Reduce risks/costs by accurately profiling core and leading opportunities

Targeted Marketing: Reach desired market groups by reliably profiling end-user market populations

Increase Sales Opportunities: By identifying the most promising end-users in core market areas

Emerging Markets: Identify "small but rapidly growing" markets by accurate sector and segment profiling

Increase ROI: Through reduced costs and increased sales, by accessing more qualified prospects and opportunities

