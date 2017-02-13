Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Germany Mobile Networks National Rates Daily Pricing Report" report to their offering.
This product is a real-time report detailing up-to-date National Rates covering Mobile Networks in Germany. This product is part of our real-time series, delivered within one working day of purchase and updated within one hour of delivery.
This report covers all national rates offered by the top Mobile Networks and MVNOs in Germany including:
Ayyildiz
Base
E-Plus
Lebara Mobile
Lyca Mobile
O2
T-Mobile
Vodafone Germany
You will receive up-to-date rates delivered in Excel and presented in tabular format for both pre-paid and post-paid consumer tariffs including (where applicable):
National Voice Rate (Mobile) Off-Net
National Voice Rate (Mobile) On-Net
National Voice Rate (Fixed Line)
National SMS Rate Off-Net
National SMS Rate On-Net
National Data Rate
Charging periods (e.g. peak/off-peak)
Data charging model (e.g. per KB)
IVR Rates (e.g. pre-paid charging, voice mail)
Customer Service Rates
Rates for Non-Geographic and Special Numbers
Data points in this report include (where applicable):
Voice Origination
Voice Termination
SMS Origination
SMS Termination
Data
MMS Origination
MMS Termination
Any other terms and restrictions
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8bf9rd/germany_mobile
