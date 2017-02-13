Pluralsight Named to Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies List

The leader in technology training included on list of Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in Education

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Feb. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Pluralsight, the enterprise technology learning platform, today announced its inclusion on Fast Company'sannual list of the Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in Education. The company ranked No. 7 on the Most Innovative Companies in Education list "for recognizing that on-the-job learning needs to be on-demand."

Pluralsight enables teams to keep up with the rapid pace of change in technology and closes critical skills gaps in the areas of cloud, mobile, data, security and more. The company's technology learning platform offers enterprise teams the agility to produce better products faster, grow and retain top talent, and deliver on key business objectives.

Founded in 2004, Pluralsight now serves technology professionals in more than 150 countries and is trusted by Fortune 500 companies. Its platform, which includes adaptive assessments, learning paths, expert-authored courses, on-demand live mentoring and more, empowers tech teams to gain a competitive edge.

Most Innovative Companies is one of Fast Company's most significant and highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. To produce the 2017 list, Fast Company reporters surveyed thousands of enterprises across the globe to identify the most notable innovations and trace the impact of those initiatives on business, industry and the larger culture.

The full list of the Most Innovative Companies in Education can be found here: https://www.fastcompany.com/most-innovative-companies/2017

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight is an enterprise technology learning platform that delivers a unified, end-to-end learning experience for businesses across the globe. Through a subscription service, companies are empowered to move at the speed of technology, increasing proficiency, innovation and efficiency. Founded in 2004 and trusted by Fortune 500 companies, Pluralsight provides members with on-demand access to a digital ecosystem of learning tools, including adaptive skill tests, directed learning paths, expert-authored courses, interactive labs and live mentoring. For more information, visitpluralsight.com.

