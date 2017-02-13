Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "France Mobile Networks National Rates Daily Pricing Report" report to their offering.

This product is a real-time report detailing up-to-date National Rates covering Mobile Networks in France. This product is part of our real-time series, delivered within one working day of purchase and updated within one hour of delivery.

This report covers all national rates offered by the top Mobile Networks and MVNOs in France including:

Bouygues

Free

Lebara Mobile

Lyca Mobile

Orange

SFR

You will receive up-to-date rates delivered in Excel and presented in tabular format for both pre-paid and post-paid consumer tariffs including (where applicable):

National Voice Rate (Mobile) Off-Net

National Voice Rate (Mobile) On-Net

National Voice Rate (Fixed Line)

National SMS Rate Off-Net

National SMS Rate On-Net

National Data Rate

Charging periods (e.g. peak/off-peak)

Data charging model (e.g. per KB)

IVR Rates (e.g. pre-paid charging, voice mail)

Customer Service Rates

Rates for Non-Geographic and Special Numbers

Data points in this report include (where applicable):

Voice Origination

Voice Termination

SMS Origination

SMS Termination

Data

MMS Origination

MMS Termination

Any other terms and restrictions

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8v2tv3/france_mobile

