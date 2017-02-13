

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures tumbled Monday as U.S. stocks set new record highs, denting the precious metal's safe haven appeal.



Traders have expressed little risk aversion despite geopolitical tensions and a lack of clarity on new president Donald Trump's fiscal policies.



With all three major U.S. stock indices at an all-time peak, April gold fell $10.10, or 0.8%, to settle at $1,225.80/oz.



There was little economic news today. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen offers semi-annual congressional testimony Tuesday and Wednesday.



She is expected to signal the Fed is prepared to raise interest rates a few times this year, as long as the jobs market is stable and inflation continues to pick up.



Later this week, the government releases consumer price data.



