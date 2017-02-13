Global Biosimilar Market Industry Outlook 2017-2020: Focus on Insulin, EPO, HGH, G-CSF, mAb & IFN - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Biosimilar Market by Classes (Insulin, Erythropoietin (EPO), Human Growth Hormone (HGH), Granulocyte-Colony Stimulating Factor (G-CSF), Monoclonal Antibody (mAb) and Interferon (IFN) & Markets (Developed & Emerging) - Industry Outlook 2020" report to their offering.

With much-awaited approval of biosimilar interchangeability by FDA, the dynamics in the much nascent US biosimilars market is about to change with long-lasting price competition.

The report Global Biosimilar Market by Classes (Insulin, Erythropoietin (EPO), Human Growth Hormone (HGH), Granulocyte-Colony Stimulating Factor (G-CSF), Monoclonal Antibody (mAb) and Interferon (IFN) & Markets (Developed & Emerging) - Industry Outlook 2020 provides an in-depth analysis of global biosimilars market focusing on key segments detailing approved and upcoming biosimilar products. Market outlook for aforementioned biosimilar classes has been provided for the period 2017-20.

The report provides comprehensive coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the study encompasses various market specific growth opportunities at the global and regional level.

The report has been segmented as following:

Market Segmentation by Classes:



-Insulin



- Erythropoietin (EPO)



- Human Growth Hormone (HGH)



- Granulocyte - Colony Stimulating Factor (G-CSF)



- Monoclonal Antibody (mAb)



- Interferon (IFN)

Market Segmentation by Geography:

- Developed Markets - Europe and the US

- Emerging Markets - China & India

Key Vendors:

- Sandoz



- Hospira



- TEVA



- Celltrion



- Biocad



- Dong-A Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.



- Stada

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zg4k2m/global_biosimilar



Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716