Global $6.52 Billion Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Market, 2025: Growing Demand for Small Components in the Automotive, Consumer Products and Medical Equipment Industry - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Metal Injection Molding (MIM) Market Analysis By End-Use (Automotive, Consumer Product, Medical, Industrial, Defense), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, CSA, MEA),Competitive Landscape, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report to their offering.

The global metal injection molding market size is anticipated to reach USD 6.52 billion by 2025

Further Key Findings from the Study Suggest:

MIM saves time & cost, allows ultimate design freedom, large production volume, and no wastage of raw materials which are some of the factors influencing its demand in various end-use verticals

The growing demand for smartphones, watches, laptops, electrical & electronic products and other components used in consumer durables is anticipated to boost the market growth in the consumer product segment

The medical segment is projected to grow the second highest CAGR on account of growing demand for small surgical instruments and implants

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR on account of increasing manufacturing activities undertaken in China , India , and Japan

The growing demand for small components in the automotive, consumer products, and medical equipment industry is projected to propel market demand over the coming years.



Metal injection molding technique enables the production of a large number of parts which high precision, this has increased the demand for MIM components used in surgical equipment, fire arms, aerospace, telecommunication, and the automotive sector.

The metal injection molding is projected to experience tremendous growth over the forecast period on account of increasing investment in the medical and defense sector. The injection molding technique is preferred by manufacturers as it is cost-effective, requires less production time & finishing, and reduces wastage of raw materials.



Influential companies operating in this market include



Dynacast

GKN Plc

Britt Manufacturing

DeanGroup International Ltd

Cypress Industries

Sintex

CMG Technologies

Indo-MIM Pvt. Ltd.

Real Technik AG

ATW Companies

Key Topics Covered:

1 Methodology and Scope



2 Executive Summary



3 Metal Injection Molding Market Variables, Trends & Scope



4 Metal Injection Molding Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis



5 Metal Injection Molding Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



6 Competitive Landscape



7 Company Profiles



