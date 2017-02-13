Research and Markets - Asia-Pacific $840.3 Million E-cigarette and Vaporizer, Device and Aftermarket Analysis and Forecast 2016-2025 Featuring Just Fog, Innokin, ITC, Kimree, First Union and Joyetech Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb 13, 2017 Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "APAC E-cigarette and Vaporizer, Device and Aftermarket (Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography), Analysis and Forecast, 2016-2025" report to their offering.

The APAC e-cigarette market currently valued at $840.3 million contributes a very small percentage in the global e-cigarette market.

Despite the presence of large number of smokers in the region, the e-cigarette and vaporizer market in APAC is at a nascent stage, with a large percentage of the popular still oblivious of the product. Consortiums and associations are playing a crucial rule in increasing market penetration by promoting public education campaigns to highlight the benefits of vapor products for adult smokers and familiarize them with new products in the market and their advantages. The prominent consortiums discussed in this segment are Asian Vape Association (AVA), Fact Asia, Malaysia E-Vaporizer and Tobacco Alternatives Association (MEVTA), and Philippine E-cigarette Industry Association (PECIA) among others.

With a slack regulatory regime and deep seated smoking habit entrenched in majority of its population, APAC has massive potential to turn into the hub for e-cigarettes and related products. The report on the APAC E-cigarette Device and Aftermarket' is a meticulous compilation of the various facets of the e-cigarette and vaporizer industry. After a thorough analysis of the current trends, the market dynamic chapter includes the key push and pull forces prevailing in the APAC e-cigarette device and aftermarket.

Owing to the dependency of the market growth on the legal and regulatory framework, the report at each step has considered the effect of laws (both implemented and anticipated) in terms of regulations and taxation in estimation and forecast of the market size. Moreover, the key consortiums and compliance influencing the e-cigarette and e-liquid market across the continent have also been included in the report.

The report involves a mix of 25+ companies chosen on the basis of their market developments, revenue generation and market share in the industry. The companies profiled in the report include Just Fog, Innokin, ITC, Kimree, First Union and Joyetech among others.

Key Questions answered in the report:

- How will the key market players leverage on key developments such as acquisitions, partnerships, and product launch among others?

- How will the intensity of competitive rivalry evolve through the forecast period?

- Which factors will be driving the market through the forecast period?

- What factors are currently challenging the APAC e-cigarette device and aftermarket and how can they be addressed through the forecast period?

- Which consortiums are active in the market?

- Which compliances and certifications are necessary to make a product acceptable among the users (especially the first time vapers)?

- What are the prevalent e-liquid types and what is the market size for each of them?

-How will the aftermarket (e-liquid, atomizers, and battery) grow in the next ten years?

- Who are the key players in the E-liquid e-cigarette market?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1 Research Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 APAC E-cigarette and Vaporizer Market Research Methodology

2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Market Drivers

2.1.1 High Smoking Population and Need for Tobacco Alternatives

2.1.2 Emergence of Vape Shops and Online Distribution Channels

2.1.3 Price Sensitivity And Long Term Cost Effectiveness

2.1.4 Product Innovation

2.2 Market Challenges

2.2.1 Fragmented Market and Stringent Regulatory Framework

2.2.1.1 Fragmented Market

2.2.1.2 Stringent Regulatory Framework

2.2.2 Increase in Counterfeit Products Volume

2.2.3 Unregulated Manufacturing in China

3 Competitive Insights

3.1 Key Strategies and Developments

3.2 Industry Attractiveness

4 APAC E-cigarette Industry Key Consortiums and Alliances

4.1 Asian Vape Association (AVA)

4.2 Fact Asia

4.3 Malaysia E-Vaporizers and Tobacco Alternatives Association (MEVTA)

4.4 Tobacco Free Alternatives Association of India (TFFAI)

4.5 Philippine E-Cigarette Industry Association (PECIA)

5 APAC E-cigarette and Vaporizer Market Analysis and Forecast by Market Segment

5.1 Key Assumptions for Market Estimation and Forecast

5.2 Market Overview

5.3 APAC E-cigarette and Vaporizer Device Market

5.4 The APAC E-cigarette and Vaporizer Aftermarket (Components Market), Analysis and Forecast

6 APAC E-cigarette and Vaporizer Market Analysis and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Online Distribution Channel

6.3 Retail Distribution Channels

6.3.1 Convenience Stores (C-Stores)

6.3.2 Vape Shops

6.3.3 Others (Pharmacies, Drug Stores and Gas Stations)

7 APAC E-Cigarette and Vaporizer Device & Aftermarket Analysis and Forecast by Key Countries

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 China

8 Company Profile

8.1 Electronic Cigarette Just Fog Co., Ltd.

8.2 Shenzhen FirstUnion Technology Co., Ltd.

8.3 Innokin Technology Co., Ltd.

8.4 ITC Limited

8.5 Joyetech

8.6 Kanger Technology Co., LTD.

8.7 Kimree, INC

8.8 L-Rider Technology Co. Ltd.

8.9 Mistlife

8.10 Shenzhen Smoore Technology Co., Ltd.

8.11 Smokefree

8.12 Timiya Technology Co., Ltd

8.13 Top Q

8.14 Samurai Vapors Co. Ltd.

8.15 Huizhou Hangboo Biotech Co., Ltd.

8.16 Hangsen

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9q3vjd/apac_ecigarette

