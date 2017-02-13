Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Spain Mobile Networks Roaming Rates Plans Daily Pricing Report" report to their offering.
This is the most comprehensive real-time report on Roaming Rates covering Mobile Networks in Spain. This product is part of our real-time series, delivered within one working day of purchase and updated within one hour of delivery.
This report covers all roaming rates and plans offered by the top Mobile Networks and MVNOs in Spain including:
Jazztel
Lebara Mobile
Lyca Mobile
Movistar
Orange
Vodafone
Yoigo
You will receive 1,000s of up-to-date rates delivered in Excel and presented in tabular format for each tariff/rate plan including (where applicable):
Standard Roaming Rates
EU Roaming Rates
Any Special Roaming Rates
Roaming Bundles/Plans (e.g. Data Add-Ons)
Data points in this report include (where applicable):
Roaming Rates:
-- List of supported countries
-- Voice Origination to Roaming Country
-- Voice Origination to Home Country
-- Voice Origination to Third Country
-- SMS Origination to Roaming Country
-- SMS Origination to Home Country
-- SMS Origination to Third Country
-- Voice Termination
-- SMS Termination
-- Data Roaming
Roaming Plans/Bundles/Add-Ons:
-- List of supported countries
-- Purchase Price
-- Allowances: Number of Minutes
-- Allowances: Number of SMS
-- Allowances: Data
-- Out of Bundle Rates
-- Validity period
-- Minimum contract period
-- Any special offers or discounts
-- Any other terms and restrictions
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zxbng6/spain_mobile
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170213006035/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Related Topics: Mobile Networks