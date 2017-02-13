Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "France Mobile Networks Roaming Rates Plans Daily Pricing Report" report to their offering.

This is the most comprehensive real-time report on Roaming Rates covering Mobile Networks in France. This product is part of our real-time series, delivered within one working day of purchase and updated within one hour of delivery.

This report covers all roaming rates and plans offered by the top Mobile Networks and MVNOs in France including:

Bouygues

Free

Lebara Mobile

Lyca Mobile

Orange

SFR

You will receive 1,000s of up-to-date rates delivered in Excel and presented in tabular format for each tariff/rate plan including (where applicable):

Standard Roaming Rates

EU Roaming Rates

Any Special Roaming Rates

Roaming Bundles/Plans (e.g. Data Add-Ons)

Data points in this report include (where applicable):

Roaming Rates:

-- List of supported countries

-- Voice Origination to Roaming Country

-- Voice Origination to Home Country

-- Voice Origination to Third Country

-- SMS Origination to Roaming Country

-- SMS Origination to Home Country

-- SMS Origination to Third Country

-- Voice Termination

-- SMS Termination

-- Data Roaming

Roaming Plans/Bundles/Add-Ons:

-- List of supported countries

-- Purchase Price

-- Allowances: Number of Minutes

-- Allowances: Number of SMS

-- Allowances: Data

-- Out of Bundle Rates

-- Validity period

-- Minimum contract period

-- Any special offers or discounts

-- Any other terms and restrictions

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qsmrmz/france_mobile

