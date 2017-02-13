TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/13/17 -- ALQ Gold Corp. has announced the distribution, to shareholders of record February 6, 2017, of the 5,500,000 shares of Lorraine Copper Corp. (the "LLC Shares") held by ALQ. Shareholders of ALQ Gold will meet April 5, 2017 to determine whether the distribution will be deemed a "return of capital" or a "taxable dividend.

The distribution of the LLC Shares will be done electronically (DRS notifications).

Record Date: February 6, 2017

Distribution Date: February 14, 2017

Contacts:

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

Listings

(416) 367-7340

Listings@thecse.com

www.thecse.com



