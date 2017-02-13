Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "France Mobile Networks Smartphones and Mobile Devices Portfolio Daily Pricing Report" report to their offering.
This report provides a real-time view on the Smartphones and Mobile Device Portfolio offered by the top Mobile Networks and MVNOs in France including:
Bouygues
Free
Lebara Mobile
Lyca Mobile
Orange
SFR
The report is delivered in Excel and presented in tabular format including (where applicable):
Phone make and model
One-time price
Monthly price
Minimum contract period
Any combinations available e.g. colour and memory size
Other add-ons offered such as insurance/device protection
Any special offers or discounts
All Smartphones and Mobile Devices for both pre-paid and post-paid consumer plans are covered, including latest iPhone and Samsung pricing.
This product is composed of multiple worksheets for each Mobile Network, including:
Bouygues Smartphones and Mobile Device portfolio
Free Smartphones and Mobile Device portfolio
Lebara Mobile Smartphones and Mobile Device portfolio
Lyca Mobile Smartphones and Mobile Device portfolio
Orange Smartphones and Mobile Device portfolio
SFR Smartphones and Mobile Device portfolio
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/q5whfw/france_mobile
