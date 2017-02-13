

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar is turning in a mixed performance against its major rivals Monday afternoon, but is little changed overall. The lack of U.S. economic data is keeping some investors on the sidelines at the start of the new trading week. Traders are also in a cautious mood ahead of tomorrow's testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen before Congress.



In addition to Yellen's testimony, Jeffrey Lacker, Dennis Lockhart and Robert Kaplan are also scheduled to give speeches on Tuesday. Traders can also look forward to the release of the producer price index in the morning.



Eurozone growth is set to slow less this year than expected earlier, as the economy has shown strong resilience to the negative shock from 'Brexit' last year, a report from the European Commission said Monday. However, the outlook faces a higher-than-usual degree of uncertainty as the U.K. formally triggers its exit from the European Union and the new US President Donald Trump tries to implement his protectionist plans.



Gross domestic product of the single currency region is expected to grow 1.6 percent this year after 1.7 percent growth in 2016, the executive arm of the EU said in its Winter 2017 Forecast. Growth for this year was earlier seen at 1.5 percent.



The euro area forecast for next year was raised to 1.8 percent from 1.7 percent. Growth is expected to remain driven by domestic demand. Investment growth is expected to continue subdued.



Growth forecasts were revised due to better-than-expected performance in the second half of 2016 and a robust start to 2017, the report said.



The growth projection for EU for this year was raised to 1.8 percent from 1.6 percent. The projection for next year was maintained at 1.8 percent.



The dollar slipped to an early low of $1.0658 against the Euro Monday, but has since rebounded to a 3-week high of $1.06.



Germany's wholesale prices increased the most in more than five years in January, figures from Destatis showed Monday. Wholesale prices advanced 4 percent year-on-year in January, faster than the 2.8 percent rise in December. This was the fastest growth since October 2011, when prices gained 4.1 percent.



The buck has fallen to around $1.2525 against the pound sterling Monday afternoon, from an early high of $1.2477.



The greenback rose to an early high of Y114.165 against the Japanese Yen Monday, but has since eased back to around Y113.675.



Gross domestic product in Japan gained 0.2 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2016, the Cabinet Office said on Monday. That missed expectations for an increase of 0.3 percent, which would have been unchanged from the previous three months.



