Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Spain Mobile Networks International Rates and Plans Daily Pricing Report" report to their offering.
This is the most comprehensive real-time report on International Rates covering Mobile Networks in Spain.
This report covers all international rates and plans offered by the top Mobile Networks and MVNOs in Spain including:
Jazztel
Lebara Mobile
Lyca Mobile
Movistar
Orange
Vodafone
Yoigo
You will receive 1,000s of up-to-date rates delivered in Excel and presented in tabular format for each tariff/rate plan including (where applicable):
Standard International Rates
International Bundles/Plans
Any Special International Rates (e.g. as part of a special international plan or as an opt-in rate)
Covers Pre-Paid and Post-Paid Rates for consumer segments
Data points in this report include (where applicable):
List of supported destinations/breakouts
International Rates, for each destination/breakout:
-- Voice Rate (Mobile)
-- Voice Rate (Fixed Line)
-- SMS Rate
International Plans/Bundles/Add-Ons:
-- List of supported destinations/breakouts
-- Purchase Price
-- Allowances Number of National Minutes
-- Allowances Number of International Minutes
-- Allowances Number of National SMS
-- Allowances Number of International SMS
-- Allowances National Data
-- Out of Bundle Rates
-- Validity period
-- Minimum contract period
-- Any special offers or discounts
-- Any other terms and restrictions
