Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Spain Mobile Networks International Rates and Plans Daily Pricing Report" report to their offering.

This is the most comprehensive real-time report on International Rates covering Mobile Networks in Spain.

This report covers all international rates and plans offered by the top Mobile Networks and MVNOs in Spain including:

Jazztel

Lebara Mobile

Lyca Mobile

Movistar

Orange

Vodafone

Yoigo

You will receive 1,000s of up-to-date rates delivered in Excel and presented in tabular format for each tariff/rate plan including (where applicable):

Standard International Rates

International Bundles/Plans

Any Special International Rates (e.g. as part of a special international plan or as an opt-in rate)

Covers Pre-Paid and Post-Paid Rates for consumer segments

Data points in this report include (where applicable):

List of supported destinations/breakouts

International Rates, for each destination/breakout:

-- Voice Rate (Mobile)

-- Voice Rate (Fixed Line)

-- SMS Rate

International Plans/Bundles/Add-Ons:

-- List of supported destinations/breakouts

-- Purchase Price

-- Allowances Number of National Minutes

-- Allowances Number of International Minutes

-- Allowances Number of National SMS

-- Allowances Number of International SMS

-- Allowances National Data

-- Out of Bundle Rates

-- Validity period

-- Minimum contract period

-- Any special offers or discounts

-- Any other terms and restrictions

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wqmzqq/spain_mobile

