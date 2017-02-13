CAMPBELL, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/13/17 -- Bitglass, the total data protection company, today announced that Cyber Defense Magazine, the industry's leading electronic information security magazine and media partner of the RSA® Conference 2017, has named Bitglass the winner of the Hot Company award in the Cloud Security Solutions category.

After many months of review and judged by leading independent information security experts, Cyber Defense Magazine is pleased to have selected Bitglass as a winner for their Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) solution.

"We're thrilled to recognize next-generation innovation in the information security marketplace and that's why Bitglass has earned this award from Cyber Defense Magazine. Some of the best INFOSEC defenses come from these kinds of forward thinking players who think outside of the box," said Pierluigi Paganini, editor-in-chief, Cyber Defense Magazine.

Bitglass is a CASB that enables enterprises to secure any SaaS, IaaS, or custom cloud application, as their sensitive data moves beyond the network perimeter.

The total data protection suite provides end-to-end security and visibility over corporate data in the cloud and on any device. The Bitglass solution enables IT to enforce access controls, limit sharing, and prevent data leakage across all enterprise cloud applications.

"This industry recognition and rapid growth in the CASB market affirms demand and fuels the fire for Bitglass," said Nat Kausik, CEO, Bitglass. "As security needs evolve, we remain focused on developing new capabilities and offering enterprises a truly comprehensive solution that protects data across cloud and mobile."

About Bitglass

Bitglass is a global next-generation Cloud Access Security Broker and agentless mobile security company based in Silicon Valley. The company's solutions enable real-time end-to-end data protection, from the cloud to the device. Bitglass is backed by Tier 1 investors and was founded in 2013 by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of innovation and execution.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting edge knowledge, real world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free and limited print editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences and our paid subscribers. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com

