Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Italy Mobile Networks Roaming Rates Plans Daily Pricing Report" report to their offering.

This is the most comprehensive real-time report on Roaming Rates covering Mobile Networks in Italy.

This report covers all roaming rates and plans offered by the top Mobile Networks and MVNOs in Italy including:

Coop Voce

Lyca Mobile

Poste Mobile

TIM

Tre (3)

Vodafone Italy

Wind

You will receive 1,000s of up-to-date rates delivered in Excel and presented in tabular format for each tariff/rate plan including (where applicable):

Standard Roaming Rates

EU Roaming Rates

Any Special Roaming Rates

Roaming Bundles/Plans (e.g. Data Add-Ons)

Data points in this report include (where applicable):

Roaming Rates:

-- List of supported countries

-- Voice Origination to Roaming Country

-- Voice Origination to Home Country

-- Voice Origination to Third Country

-- SMS Origination to Roaming Country

-- SMS Origination to Home Country

-- SMS Origination to Third Country

-- Voice Termination

-- SMS Termination

-- Data Roaming

Roaming Plans/Bundles/Add-Ons:

-- List of supported countries

-- Purchase Price

-- Allowances: Number of Minutes

-- Allowances: Number of SMS

-- Allowances: Data

-- Out of Bundle Rates

-- Validity period

-- Minimum contract period

-- Any special offers or discounts

-- Any other terms and restrictions

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/x7xwgq/italy_mobile

