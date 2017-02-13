When it comes to going organic, consumers are now looking beyond just food and beverages: natural and organic skincare is one of the biggest trends currently sweeping the beauty and personal care industry. A significant rise in awareness about the potential dangers of additives, chemicals, and other harmful ingredients in skincare products is turning more customers towards natural skincare products. According to Infiniti Research, the natural and organic skin care segment accounted for 32.26% of the global natural and organic personal care market in 2015.

The majority of consumers in the beauty and personal care industry use skincare products on a daily basis, and if their skincare products contain ingredients that can be harmful to human health, they are exposing themselves to these ingredients regularly. In traditional skincare products, synthetic colours and fragrances, surfactants such as sodium laureth sulfate, and certain sunscreen chemicals can irritate, harm, and dehydrate the skin. Ingredients such as triclosan have been found to be potential endocrine disruptors, and phthalates have been linked to an increased risk of breast cancer in women.

Some ingredients in traditional skincare products can also be harmful to the environment. For example, microbeads, which are made of polyethylene and found in many non-organic face scrubs, have recently been banned in the US and Canada. Sewage systems are not designed to remove these microbeads, meaning that they stay in the water and eventually end up polluting bodies of water or being eaten by marine animals-and, in many cases, these animals end up being eaten by humans. Lawsuits have also been brought against manufacturers of some of the products that include microbeads, claiming that the ingredient damages and microscopically tears skin and is unsuitable to be used in a skincare product.

Natural and organic skincare products are products are free from unnecessary chemicals, parabens, fillers, and additives, and provide consumers with a range of healthy alternative options to meet their skincare needs. They're also more environmentally friendly than traditional skincare products both in terms of ingredients and in terms of packaging and disposal. Natural and organic products often contain naturally-sourced oils such as argan, marula, almond, and coconut, and most are packaged in recyclable or biodegradable containers. Natural products are available for every skincare concern and every step in a consumer's skincare routine: natural and organic exfoliators, cleansers, serums, moisturizers, body lotions, sunscreens, and anti-aging products are all popular products in the market. According to Infiniti, organic face creams (including moisturizers) account for more than 70% of the natural and organic skincare market.

Because of the many different functions, purposes, and demographics that skincare products serve, market intelligence is essential for determining how best to market natural skincare products. Skincare serves people of a wide range of ages, so vendors must be aware of how to market and cater products to each age group based on their unique skincare needs and preferences. Baby boomers and teenagers, for example, have different skincare needs, and respond differently to digital marketing initiatives, as well as packaging designs and materials. Vendors should make use of both traditional marketing strategies in magazines and print media, as well as social media and digital marketing. Vendors must also ensure that their packaging designs and materials meet the expectations of health- and environment- conscious consumers.

