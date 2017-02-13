sprite-preloader
Montag, 13.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 553 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

790,75 Euro		+4,749
+0,60 %
WKN: A14Y6F ISIN: US02079K3059 Ticker-Symbol: ABEA 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ALPHABET INC CL A Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALPHABET INC CL A 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
789,59
792,76
22:08
790,65
792,60
22:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALPHABET INC CL A
ALPHABET INC CL A Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALPHABET INC CL A790,75+0,60 %
VODAFONE GROUP PLC2,356-0,04 %
XIAOMI--
ZTE CORPORATION1,475+0,41 %