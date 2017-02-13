LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/13/17 -- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) ("Marathon" or "Company"), an IP licensing and commercialization company, announced today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Munitech IP filed patent infringement lawsuits against the following companies in the Regional Court of Dusseldorf in Germany.

Google Inc.

ZTE Deutschland GmbH

ZTE Services Deutschland

ZTE Corporation

Xiaomi Technology Co. LTD.

Telecom Deutschland GmbH

Vodafone GmbH

Telefonica Germany GmbH & Co. OHG

The patents being asserted are EP 1 326 470 (Method and device for authenticating a subscriber in a communications network), EP 1 326 469 (Method and device for checking the authenticity of a service provider in a communication network), EP 1 400 077 (Radio communications system and method for operating the same), and EP 1 125 463 (Method for adapting interruption phases required for adjacent channel monitoring).

"We are pleased to initiate the monetization of some of our recently acquired assets. These suits, along with those soon to follow, are expected to complement already ongoing soft license discussions," said Doug Croxall, CEO of Marathon Patent Group.

Marathon is an IP licensing and commercialization company.

