TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/13/17 -- Empire Life Investments Inc. today announced the appointment of Ashley Misquitta, CFA, as Senior Portfolio Manager, U.S. Equities, to the Empire Life Investments team. Ashley is responsible for managing the Empire Life American Value GIF.

Ashley has 14 years of industry experience and has held progressive roles at various investment management firms, including as co-manager of an award-winning U.S. equity fund at a leading Canadian investment firm.

"I'm excited to have Ashley join our team to share his deep knowledge of U.S. equity markets with the rest of the team. Ashley's investment philosophy aligns well with our conservative, value-oriented and disciplined investment style with an emphasis on downside protection to help preserve and build wealth for clients," says Ian Hardacre, Senior Vice-President and Chief Investment Officer.

About Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Empire Life Insurance Company. The company manages and offers mutual funds and is the portfolio manager of the Empire Life segregated funds, including the Empire Life Guaranteed Investment Funds. As of September 30, 2016 the company managed $15.9 billion in assets. Follow Empire Life Investments on Twitter @EmpireLifeInv or visit www.empirelifeinvestments.ca for more information.

Contacts:

Antonietta Stabile, MBA

Director, Investment Marketing and Communications

Empire Life

416 945 7466



