Senhance system now used to treat gynecologic cancer patients in France

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSE MKT: TRXC), a medical device company that is pioneering the use of robotics to improve minimally invasive surgery, today announced that the Company has successfully begun clinical use of the Senhance Robotic Surgical System in France as part of its Clinical Leadership Program.

Professor Celine Chauleur, a gynecologic oncologist at CHU Saint-Ètienne, was the first surgeon to utilize the Senhance system in France. The first case a hysterectomy for endometrial cancer with pelvic lymphadenectomy was performed on February 7, 2017. The surgery was successfully performed and the patient was discharged less than 24 hours after procedure.

"I am very pleased to now offer Senhance surgery to my patients for the treatment of gynecologic cancers," said Professor Chauleur. "As a minimally invasive surgeon, I appreciate the precision and control of this robotic surgical system to manage delicate tasks. The surgery requires minimal change from the gold standard laparoscopic approach, and I am able to operate comfortably while easily communicating with the surgical team using the open robotic console. The robot also allows me to carefully control advanced 3D visualization by simply moving my eyes, and the haptic feedback enables me to actually feel the location of other ancillary devices needed in the surgery."

"This is an important milestone for our company as we continue the growth and adoption of Senhance Surgery to treat patients across Europe," said Todd M. Pope, President and CEO at TransEnterix. "CHU Saint-Ètienne is a leading academic medical institution in France and we are pleased with the successful start of a Senhance Robotic Surgery Clinical Leadership Program in gynecologic surgery at this important hospital."

About TransEnterix

TransEnterix is a medical device company that is pioneering the use of robotics to improve minimally invasive surgery by addressing the clinical and economic challenges associated with current laparoscopic and robotic options. The company is focused on the commercialization of the Senhance Surgical Robotic System, a multi-port robotic system that brings the advantages of robotic surgery to patients while enabling surgeons with innovative technology such as haptic feedback and eye sensing camera control. The company is also developing the SurgiBot™ System, a single-port, robotically enhanced laparoscopic surgical platform. The Senhance Surgical Robotic System has been granted a CE Mark but is not currently available for sale in the United States. For more information, visit the TransEnterix website at www.transenterix.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes statements relating to the Senhance™ Surgical Robotic System and our current regulatory and commercialization plans for this product. These statements and other statements regarding our future plans and goals constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations and include whether the first clinical use of the Senhance Robotic System in France will be an important milestone for the company. For a discussion of the risks and uncertainties associated with TransEnterix's business, please review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 3, 2016 and our other filings we make with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the origination date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

