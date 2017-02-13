

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Target Corp. (TGT) Monday announced a nationwide voluntary recall of about 1,300 threshold aluminum patio benches, due to a risk of collapse and potential injury.



Target said the threshold aluminum top/steel X base patio benches were sold both individually and as part of a six-piece dining set at Target stores and online from January 2016 through July 2016 for $150 for the benches or $1,000 for the dining sets.



Target has asked the consumers to immediately stop using the recalled patio benches and return them to any Target store for a full refund for the bench.



Target has received six reports of the patio benches collapsing, including one report of a knee injury.



TGT closed Monday's trading at $64.81, down $0.32 or 0.49%, on the NYSE.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX