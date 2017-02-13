sprite-preloader
Montag, 13.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 553 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

61,57 Euro		-0,659
-1,06 %
WKN: 856243 ISIN: US87612E1064 Ticker-Symbol: DYH 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
TARGET CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TARGET CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
60,80
61,41
23:01
61,02
61,30
22:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TARGET CORPORATION
TARGET CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TARGET CORPORATION61,57-1,06 %