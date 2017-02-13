Asian countries have been some of the largest textile and apparel suppliers in the global market over the last 30 years, due to their low production costs and especially low labour costs. But with the dynamics of textile and apparel manufacturing changing globally, minimum wages in textile and apparel industries across countries in Asia are changing dramatically. Details about increasing minimum wages for textile workers in several major Asian countries are some of this week's featured stories on BizVibe. BizVibe is the world's smartest B2B marketplace and allows users to connect with over seven million companies around the globe.

Textile minimum wages increased in 2016

Minimum wages in the Asian textile and apparel industry vary from country to country, but this chart shows almost all minimum wages were increased from 2015 to 2016. India and Malaysia had the biggest increase in their textile minimum wages, while Bangladesh and Philippine might remained the same from 2015 to 2016.

Minimum wage increases across Asia's textile and apparel is a step in the right direction to improving workers' living standards, but it may also drive investors away when they sourcing the textile and apparel products.

Increases for both exports and minimum wage in Cambodia's textile industry

Cambodia's minimum wage increased to USD 140 from January 01, 2016, while the latest government announcement raised the minimum monthly wage of workers in its crucial textiles and footwear industry to USD 153 starting from 2017. The Cambodian textile and apparel industry achieved a 7% rise in exports in 2015.

Meanwhile, the Cambodian government also worries that if the minimum wage is set to raise every year, their textile and apparel industry may face new challenges as Investors may leave to find cheaper places to source their products.

Bangladesh has one of the lowest minimum wages in the world

The minimum wage of textile workers in Bangladesh are some of the lowest textile minimum wages in the world. Textile workers in Bangladesh overall are too frequently exploited, mistreated, and endangered. Moving forward, workers needs to be protected, labour laws need to be more strictly enforced, and factory safety and worker safety needs to be a priority for clothing manufacturers in Bangladesh.

